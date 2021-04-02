Joe's Fishing Hole: Fishing season too soon to call

As of Thursday, April 1, the lake was still covered with ice, but the edges had softened enough that anglers should stay off. We are at that in between stage when it isn’t safe to get on the ice for ice fishing and there isn’t any open water for soft water fishing. The tailwater below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. The further downstream you get, the better the flows as the tributaries join the main stem.

The lake is ice free and surface water temperatures are in the high 40’s pushing the 50-degree mark. The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat here. However, the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait with fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20, though the catch rate is fair. Fish have moved closer to shore, with trout being caught 20 to 30 feet from shore. Garlic flavored rainbow PowerBait and dark spinners and minnow imitations have been catching trout. Bass fishing is slow with the cold water temperatures. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, wooly buggers, hares ears and midge patterns. Midges are starting to hatch with this warm weather and can make up almost 50% of a trout’s diet on our high desert reservoirs. Fly rodders should start fishing midge patterns for success. On windy days with the waves stirring up the muddy bottom, fly fishermen should do well fishing the edges of the mud plumes with chironomids (midges). Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Cloudy, windy days seem to be best for catching, while calm, bluebird days seem to be the best for fishing. Fishing in the river below the dam and above the reservoir has been slow with very low flows. The long term mean flows for this time of year are around 100 cfs and current flows are only around 10 to 12 cfs.