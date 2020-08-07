Joe's Fishing Hole: Fishing the high mountain lakes

The prolonged heat is causing problems for many area streams with flows at about half of normal for this time of year. The only bright side is that area reservoirs were recharged with water in the spring of 2018 and 2019 and are maintaining decent levels considering the below normal winter and the hot, dry summer.
With low flows, fishing area streams can be difficult, so anglers will want to target beaver ponds and pools. Northern Elko County streams, while well below average, do have flows that are amenable to fishing. The Bruneau, Jarbidge and the east fork of the Owyhee are all fishable and doing well with lots of dry fly action. Streams south of I-80 are not faring as well.
A better option for late summer anglers is the 16 high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt Range that hold fish. These lakes are at elevations of between 8,400 and 10,200 feet. The lowest elevation alpine lake in the area, Angel Lake, can actually be accessed by a blacktop road. The rest require hikes of about an hour to up to seven hours depending upon how adventurous you are.
Popular lakes include Island, Lamoille and Smith. Each one can be reached by a relatively short one to one and a half hour hike from trailheads. Others include Liberty, Favre, Robinson and Hidden Lakes, which do take more time to get to and are often utilized during overnight trips.
Over the years, the Nevada Department of Wildlife has stocked a number of alpine lakes in the area with golden trout, lake trout, brook trout and Lahontan cutthroat trout (LCT). The goldens no longer exist in the area and the lake trout survive only in Liberty and Echo Lakes.
John Elliott, NDOW’s supervising fisheries biologist for the eastern region explains that there are 16 lakes in the Rubies able to sustain fish, “Eleven of them have reproducing brook trout populations and six of them we stock with cutthroat trout.”
If there is a severe winter causing the fish to die off, then NDOW will stock them sooner if LCT fry are available. The fish seem to last six to eight years and by planting them every four years or so, the Department is able to maintain fishable populations.
The six lakes that are stocked are Greys, Hidden, Griswold, Verdi, Smith and Seitz Lakes. Elliott goes on to say, “There are three lakes that grow good sized cutthroat; Greys, Hidden and Griswold, with Greys growing the largest, up to about three pounds or 20 inches.” At Verdi the fish will grow to around fifteen inches maximum and at Smith Lake they seldom exceed 13 inches.
The pH of the water is what affects their growth. When the pH is neutral or a little acidic, then it doesn’t produce as many invertebrates, which the cutthroat feed on. When the water approaches the basic side of the scale, then invertebrate production flourishes and the fish have plenty of food.
The access to these lakes varies. Smith Lake has a pretty good trail for a while and then you have to ascend through a boulder field. It is about a mile from Angel Lake.
Hidden Lake has a good trail up Soldier Creek, which is a Forest Service access from the west side, though it will take about three hours of hiking. Seitz and Verdi Lakes’ trailheads are through private property and permission is not always granted.
Most anglers approach Verdi from Lamoille Canyon’s Terraces Campground. There is no trail and anglers can expect a steep primitive hike over the ridge above the Terraces. “Because of that it is under fished, so it grows big trout, it’s just a tough hike to get into it,” says Elliott.
To get into Griswold, the trailhead is in the campground that is owned by the Spring Creek Association. To obtain access to the trailhead, you need to be a resident in Spring Creek or check with the Association office to see if they will grant permission. However, you can get to the lake from Lamoille Canyon, but it also is a tough hike.
Weather plays an important part in fishing these high mountain lakes as late afternoon summer thunderstorms at high elevations can be severe.
Fishing techniques vary at high elevations just like they do on our high desert reservoirs. Many anglers like to use worms or PowerBait, however, small spinners and flies seem to be the most popular and often the most effective. If you can catch some grasshoppers on the way up, fishing them on a light wire hook can be very effective.
If there is a creek or snowmelt going into the lake, fish where the water comes into the lake. These areas have more oxygen and food for the fish bringing them to those parts of the lakes.
Look for structure, overhanging brush and transitions from deep to shallow water as areas to target. These areas provide cover and food for the trout who are often hungry after long winters.
As far as flies, many local fly fishermen say that anything with red or yellow will work. The most popular on these mountain lakes include royal coachmen, red or yellow humpies, stimulators, Adams, mosquitoes, small hoppers, beetles and ants.
For nymphs just about any of the more common nymph patterns in sizes 12 to 18 should work: pheasant tails, zug bugs, prince, gold-ribbed hare’s ears and small damsel fly nymphs should all produce fish. Nymphs with peacock or olive bodies seem to work best.
A dry and a dropper rig will help your chances. A popular combination is a small hopper or yellow stimulator for the dry with an olive or peacock soft hackle as the dropper about three feet below the dry fly. Dries should be size 10 to 14, while dropper sizes 12 to 18 work well.
It does take a little work to get to the high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains, but once there, experienced anglers can expect good fishing, great views and more often than not, peaceful solitude.
