Joe's Fishing Hole: Fishing the high mountain lakes

The prolonged heat is causing problems for many area streams with flows at about half of normal for this time of year. The only bright side is that area reservoirs were recharged with water in the spring of 2018 and 2019 and are maintaining decent levels considering the below normal winter and the hot, dry summer.

With low flows, fishing area streams can be difficult, so anglers will want to target beaver ponds and pools. Northern Elko County streams, while well below average, do have flows that are amenable to fishing. The Bruneau, Jarbidge and the east fork of the Owyhee are all fishable and doing well with lots of dry fly action. Streams south of I-80 are not faring as well.

A better option for late summer anglers is the 16 high mountain lakes in the Ruby Mountains and the East Humboldt Range that hold fish. These lakes are at elevations of between 8,400 and 10,200 feet. The lowest elevation alpine lake in the area, Angel Lake, can actually be accessed by a blacktop road. The rest require hikes of about an hour to up to seven hours depending upon how adventurous you are.

Popular lakes include Island, Lamoille and Smith. Each one can be reached by a relatively short one to one and a half hour hike from trailheads. Others include Liberty, Favre, Robinson and Hidden Lakes, which do take more time to get to and are often utilized during overnight trips.