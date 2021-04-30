Joe's Fishing Hole: Get your boat ready for fishing

Even with last week’s precipitation, the snowpack in the basins in the area are ranging from 50% to 65% of normal for this time of year. In addition, stream flows are ranging from roughly 10% to 30% of normal depending upon the basin. This is not good news for stream fishing later in the summer. Some are even too low right now for easy fishing, when normally they would be too high for fishing.
The only bright spot is that our reservoirs are still in fairly good shape so that while they may not be full, they shouldn’t have many water issues until the irrigation season starts. If used judiciously, levels should sustain fish through the summer. Let’s pray for some summer moisture.
Last week we talked about getting your fishing gear ready for a day on the water. This week let’s talk about getting your boat ready for the water. Hopefully, you winterized it which will make the whole process of preparing for the lake a lot easier.
First check all the safety gear. Make sure the life jackets are in good condition. Check to see that they are not torn and that the kids haven’t grown out of them. Inspect the fire extinguisher to see if it is charged and not out of date. If you haven’t already done so, register your boat and get your AIS (Aquatic Invasive Species) sticker. You can now do this online at www.ndowlicensing.com.
Make sure the batteries are charged. If you kept it on a conditioner all winter you should be okay, but if you didn’t, check the fluid levels and put it on the charger. Test the electronics and lights. Boats sitting outside can have wires crack and fail, so even if they worked when you put it away last fall, they may not work now.
Put fresh gas in the fuel tank or motor and fire up the boat before you put it on the water. Be sure to put on the “outboard ears” to pump water through the motor while it is running so you don’t overheat it. Walk around and inspect the hull for unusual wear or cracks.
Finally, don’t forget the trailer. Make sure all the lights work, check the tires, tie-downs and winch. It is a good idea to grease the wheel bearings before taking off. With just a bit of forethought, you can have a successful first outing in your boat.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is now ice free and open for fishing! The dock is in the water at the boat ramp for launching boats. Fishing has been good for trout with surface water temperatures in the high 40s. There is very little change in fishing conditions. Fly rodders have had success with balanced leeches and chironomids. Expect buggers and small nymphs such as copper Johns, hares ears and PT’s to all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom. Small spinners should also be effective. Fish have been cruising the shallows so fish close to shore. The tailwater below the dam has well below average flows but they are fishable and fishing has been good in the river using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures and spinners for spin fishermen. The further downstream you get, the better the flows as the tributaries join the main stem.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 50s, perfect trout temperatures, but still a bit cool for bass though a few are being caught. The bottom decomposition layer is floating up in chunks causing some debris in the water. With a good wind it should clear out, but if no wind it could last for a week or two. The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat. However, the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. No change in conditions as fishing continues to be good with both fly rodders and spin fishermen having success. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait catching fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge) patterns. Midges are hatching with this warm weather and can make up almost 50% of a trout’s diet on our high desert reservoirs year round and up to 80% in the spring and fall. Fly rodders should be fishing midge patterns for success. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, chromies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. Another 6,000 trout were stocked in South Fork last week bringing the spring total to 36,000 fish.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free with very low water levels and a soft muddy shoreline. There was a trout die off last summer, so no trout are left here. A few blue gill and bass, but no report on how fishing is. The shorelines are soft and muddy. NDOW is planning a fish salvage here as the lake may dry up this summer. Fish salvaged will be moved to other waters in the area.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing has been good with anglers catching fish using a variety of presentations. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. The water level is down about 6 feet, and chances are that the lake won’t spill this year. The road has been graded and is in good condition.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day and location, with high water levels and turbid water. Fish are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warm afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers or dries. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Harrison Pass is now open to two-wheel drive vehicles. The south springs were recently stocked with approximately 1,000 tiger trout and 700 rainbow trout.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek Reservoir is ice free. Expect fair to good fishing for trout and slow fishing for bass. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. Expect muddy road conditions Sunday, but the road should dry out early next week.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and is mostly ice free.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level and is now ice free. No recent reports on fishing conditions, but expect it to be fair to good using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. Expect soft, muddy shorelines. Cave Lake was recently stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout.
COMINS LAKE
Very little change here as far fishing has been good this spring with 16-to-20-inch Rainbow Trout being caught. Bass fishing is slow. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, a variety of spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and even PowerBait. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake was recently stocked with approximately 3,500 rainbow trout.
ILLIPAH
Illipah is ice free and sitting at approximately 90% of capacity. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs. Illipah was recently stocked with approximately 8,000 rainbow trout.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are still frozen, and fishing is done until summer. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
Stream flows have increased over the past few weeks but are still well below normal. With last year’s dry summer and fall, the ground is very dry and most of the water from snowmelt is being absorbed into the ground, which is keeping flows low. As of April 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 80 cfs, the Bruneau River at 90 cfs, the Jarbidge is up a lot at 52 cfs (access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 117 cfs, Lamoille Creek at a fishable 24 cfs, the South Fork it at 25 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.7 cfs.