Joe's Fishing Hole: Get your boat ready for fishing

Surface water temperatures have moved into the mid to high 50s, perfect trout temperatures, but still a bit cool for bass though a few are being caught. The bottom decomposition layer is floating up in chunks causing some debris in the water. With a good wind it should clear out, but if no wind it could last for a week or two. The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat. However, the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. No change in conditions as fishing continues to be good with both fly rodders and spin fishermen having success. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait catching fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge) patterns. Midges are hatching with this warm weather and can make up almost 50% of a trout’s diet on our high desert reservoirs year round and up to 80% in the spring and fall. Fly rodders should be fishing midge patterns for success. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, chromies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. Another 6,000 trout were stocked in South Fork last week bringing the spring total to 36,000 fish.