Joe's Fishing Hole: Getting schooled on fish thanks to Trout in the Classroom

Besides fishing, one of my favorite things to do is to talk fish with students. This is the time of year that students around northern Nevada finish up a program put together by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) called Trout in the Classroom (TIC).

This week I went with students from Elko High School and Spring Creek Middle School on a joint field trip to release trout fry into South Fork Reservoir. While I thoroughly enjoy the excitement and curiosity of the younger students, the older ones often have more challenging questions. Of course, the older ones also want to talk about fishing more!

The program started in classrooms in eastern Nevada schools in early February as approximately 300 eyed rainbow trout eggs from Gallagher Fish Hatchery were delivered to each classroom. The students helped place the eggs in the aquariums that they had set up the week before to allow the water to reach the correct temperature and stabilize so that the conditions would be just right for raising trout.

The aquariums, which are provided by NDOW, include a chiller to bring the water temperature down to a balmy 51 degrees, under gravel filter, power head pumps and gravel. The students build insulated covers to help keep the temperature constant and to shield the eggs and fry from light.

The program is geared towards the fourth grade curriculum and ties in with Nevada state education standards for life science as well as art, social studies and math, though it can be used for different grade levels if teachers are interested. There is a training session that is required for first time teachers; though many teachers come to it year after year as new ideas and curriculum are introduced.

If you are a teacher who might be interested in this great program for next winter, contact Julie Hughes at 775-777-2391 or go to our website at www.ndow.org and check out the education page.

WILDHORSE

Wildhorse is currently covered in very unsafe ice with no open water for fishing. There is about a two foot ring of water on the edge of the lake and the ice is very gray and porous. Please stay off the ice. With the continued warm weather and the forecast wind and rain on Monday, there may be some open water for fishing next weekend. At this time, anglers are caught between the two fishing seasons.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

South Fork is completely ice free and boats can be launched at the main boat ramp. Little has changed in fishing conditions and while some days produce fish, others have not. The water temperature is still in the low 40s. Fishing has been fair to good for spin, bait and fly rodders with most anglers fishing from Jet Ski Beach on the northeast side of the lake and near the spillway on the northwest side of the lake. Care should be taken when going to the northwest side of the lake as there are some muddy spots on the drive out. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off of the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore. Spin anglers report good luck with gold Kastmasters and spinners. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 12 to 18-inch range. Fishing is variable with some days an angler lucky to catch one or two fish and other days able to land five to 10 trout. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns have are also catching fish. However, brown or root beer colored wooly buggers and leeches with some flash seem to be working the best.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The road was in good shape last week, but the lake level is low. Plenty of open water for fishing from shore. No reports from anglers on fishing conditions. Expect similar conditions as South Fork Reservoir and anglers should use the same presentations. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year.

RUBY LAKE NWR

As of last weekend, Harrison Pass was closed, but with the warmer weather, should open up soon. As of the time of writing this report Secret Pass is recommended. Plenty of open water in the collection ditch and the ponds. Not much has changed as far as fishing conditions. Fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Egg patterns may still be working. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

No recent report, but expect unsafe ice with open water along the edges for fishing. No recent report on angling pressure.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in this year. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

As of Thursday, March 24, the lake was 90% open water with some ice still in the narrows between the north and south end of the lake. The new boat dock is in the water and ready for boaters. Anglers report good fishing for trout from shore. Nightcrawlers seem to be the bait of choice though some anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

As of Thursday, March 24, Illipah was 80% covered in very unsafe ice with some open water along the shorelines for fishing. Anglers should stay off the ice. With the warm weather predicted it should come off quickly. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and rainbow PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

In Elko County stream flows are up dramatically over last week due to the shot of precipitation early this week and the warm weather. However most streams are still well below the median for this time of year. Anglers can now access the Bruneau over the Gold Creek Road, though no word on getting to Jarbidge through Nevada. Expect springtime snow, ice and muddy driving conditions into many of these streams, though roads are starting to dry out. The East Fork of the Owyhee immediately below Wildhorse Dam is flowing at a trickle as little water is coming out of the dam. As you go further downstream flows pick up considerably. The pool at the dam is still holding fish and is providing action for anglers using nymphs and streamers. As of March 24, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City gauging station was flowing at 127 cfs, the Bruneau River flowing at 131 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 9.7 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 142 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 10.6 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at a turbid 25 cfs which is well below the median of 120 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3 cfs.

