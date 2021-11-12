Joe's Fishing Hole: Great weekend to get out and fish

Thank you to all the veterans for your service to our great country. I hope that you had a great Veterans Day. All the freedoms we enjoy are due to the sacrifices of millions of men and women throughout the 245 years we have been a country. To all of you, including my son, thank you.

The 50-to-60-degree weather we are now experiencing has slowed the cooling of surface water temperatures a bit, though with the cold nights they will probably slowly decrease as next week’s daytime highs are forecast to be in the mid to high 40s. High elevation lakes in the Rubys and East Humboldts have started to ice up and it won’t be long before most of them are completely iced over.

With the weather forecast to be in the low 60s, light winds and mostly sunny skies, this should be a great weekend to get out and fish. And with the cooler water temperatures, fish have moved into the shallows looking for both food and warmer water. Fish the side of the lake with the best sun exposure. West side in the morning and east side in the afternoon.

This means that shore anglers should continue to catch as many fish as boaters. Don’t be afraid to shorten your cast as many large fish are being caught in four to six feet of water, especially in low light conditions.

WILDHORSE

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the low to mid 40s and the trout fishing has been good while bass fishing has been slow. Shore anglers are now doing as well as boaters for trout. While both Hendricks and Penrod arms have been producing trout, fish are being caught at most of the popular spots around the lake. Chironomids, leech patterns and wooly buggers are still the best bet for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, and pheasant tails have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners have also been effective. Boaters have had success with flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had a little success with perch colored deep diving crankbaits and blade baits.Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between trout hookups. The lake level is still holding at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards. Wildhorse has been stocked with approximately 44,000 trout this fall.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The surface water temperatures mid-week were 44 degrees in the morning and 50 late on sunny afternoons. Bass fishing has been slow while trout fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day. Low light conditions (early morning and late afternoon) seem to be working the best. Those fly fishermen that were catching fish report that they have been catching nice fish with a variety fly patterns including wooly buggers, leech patterns, red copper Johns, hares ears and chironomid (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids should all be working. Anglers are also having some success with spinners, worms and PowerBait fished from shore. Blade baits and deep diving crankbaits have caught a few nice bass though bass fishing has dropped off significantly. When fishing for bass this time of year, get deeper and fish more slowly. South Fork was stocked with more than 10,500 trout last week bringing this fall’s total to a little more than 33,000 trout.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

Very little change here. With surface water temperatures dropping into the high 40’s, fishing for trout has been fair to good while bass fishing is just fair. Time to switch to blade baits and crankbaits for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders should have some success with leech and wooly bugger patterns. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and chironomids. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable. Cartopper craft only advised.

RUBY LAKE NWR

The cool fall days have made trout fishing productive in the collection ditch. Bass fishing is done in the south lake. While dry flies may still catch an occasional fish in the ditch, nymphs and streamers are the best bet. Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are probably the best bet. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. A few fish have been taken on egg patterns. Some of the best fishing reported has been on the days that were cloudy and windy. On warmer afternoons if there appears to be a hatch, Griffith’s gnats and #14 t #18 blue winged olives may be tried. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. On brighter days, gold or silver lures seem to work better.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the mid 40s and the water level is low. Algae and vegetation mats should have been blown off with the recent storm front that moved through. However, due to the lower water level, the best fishing access is still from a cartopper or float tube. Expect slow fishing for bass and catfish. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work for trout. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

No recent report but trout fishing should be fair to good here as at other reservoirs. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here.

CAVE LAKE

For safety reasons and to expedite the rebuilding of the dam, the lake is being drained and anglers should avoid this lake. Water being drained will be diverted to Comins Lake and if conditions allow, NDOW will be performing a fish salvage moving the fish from Cave and taking them to Comins Lake. Shorelines will be very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 40s depending upon time of day and cloud cover. Fishing has been slow for bass but good for 14- to 17-inch trout. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, nymphs and wooly buggers. Chironomid patterns under an indicator are effective here this time of year. Bass fishing is slow. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns should work for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Anglers may catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. Comins Lake with almost 11,000 trout this fall.

ILLIPAH

Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 40’s here as well and fishing has been good. Best flies right now are leech or wooly bugger patterns. Fly rodders will also do well on bead head pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd.

ANGEL LAKE

No recent report on fishing here, but with winter coming on expect it to be fair to good while there is still open water. There has been ice forming around the edges of the lake so it won’t be long before fishing is done here. There is still snow on the shorelines. Good flies for stripping include mini leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers (size 10 or smaller). Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under indicators should be productive. Small dark colored spinners with contrasting bright spots have caught trout as well. As usual, bait anglers seem to have the best luck here with worms.

ALPINE LAKES

With the recent snows, access to the alpine lakes is getting more difficult. With colder temperatures at the higher elevations the lakes are starting to freeze and fishing is done for the year. There will be no more fishing reports on the backcountry lakes until next spring.

STREAMS

Stream flows are similar to last week in spite of the warmer drier weather, though most streams in the area are fishable. With colder water temperatures due to snow melt, fishing streams associated with that melt will be slow to fair. As of November 12, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 16.9 cfs near Mountain City, the Bruneau River at 14.6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 11.7 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 54.2 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 9.1 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 10 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 4.3 cfs.

