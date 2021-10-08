Joe's Fishing Hole: Hibernation leads to more catches

With this week’s weather pattern cooling down area waters and breaking up weed beds with the rain and wind, anglers may want to start targeting some different areas of the lake.
Leeches live in the weed beds of lakes. As the water temperature cools, the days get shorter and then wind comes along to break up the beds, the weeds start to die depriving the leeches of appropriate habitat. They end up leaving the weed beds looking for better living quarters.
This time of year, fish become used to seeing the leeches along the edges of floating weed mats and beds, so fish a balanced leech pattern below an indicator (bobber) along their edges. Anglers may also use an intermediate sink line and strip a mohair or marabou leech in the same area.
Crayfish also become more mobile while looking for places to hibernate. The young of the year crayfish are a few inches long, so a small crayfish pattern or a small crayfish colored lure fished along the bottom will often produce strikes. Since they burrow in the mud to hibernate, muddy bottoms are the best choice for fishing crayfish patterns.
NDOW will be holding free fly tying classes starting Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 pm. They will be held virtually online. This is a progressive fly tying class that will take place every Wednesday night except during holiday weeks until mid-March. The class will end with an introductory fly fishing class in the spring.
There are some fly tying kits available for loan on a first come first served basis and supplies for the class are provided free of charge by NDOW. For more information or to reserve a space in the class call 775-777-2305 or email to jdoucette@ndow.org.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are in the mid 50s and the water is starting to clear of algae. Leeward shores find the algae thicker than the windward shores, but the water is starting to clear. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards. Perch, bass and trout fishing are all good right now and should continue to be good for the next couple of weeks. Shore anglers are now doing almost as well as boaters and float tubers. Trout have moved up in the water column and both Hendricks and Penrod arms have been producing fat trout. Leech patterns and wooly buggers are doing the best for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Boaters have had success with flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had success with crayfish pattern crankbaits and crayfish colored soft plastics. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 50s and algae is still hanging around, though improving. While suspended algae is fair to moderate in many parts of the lake, leeward shores have some moderate to heavy accumulations. Bass fishing continues to be good but expect it to slow a bit for numbers once the water gets below 55 degrees. Trout have moved up in the water column and they are no longer hanging just above the thermocline. Anglers are also having some success with spinners, worms and PowerBait fished from shore. Earlier this week, rainbow trout-colored spinners were working. Olive mini leeches and small balanced leeches fished off weed beds and shallow underwater shelves have been producing trout for fly rodders. Other flies that have caught fish include wooly buggers, leech patterns, red copper Johns, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still evenings. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Almost dry and no fish.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Very little change here. With surface water temperatures dipping below 60 degrees, fishing for trout and bass is fair to good. The water is still stained and murky due to discharge and large coot usage. Soft plastic baits in Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly colors have been working for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with damselfly nymph and dry patterns along the weed bed edges in the morning. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and of course damselfly nymphs. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable. Cartopper craft only advised. With recent precipitation, roads may be muddy.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Beautiful fall days have made fishing here productive. Trout fishing has been good in the collection ditch. Bass fishing is slowing down in the south marsh and is fair for both numbers and size. Bass fishing in the morning has been slow with the best fishing being mid-afternoon and later once the surface waters heat back up a bit. Expect bass fishing to be slow once this weekend’s front moves through. For bass in the units and South Marsh, dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless are still working just fish them slowly. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple or blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle. The usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working for trout in the collection ditch. When dries aren’t working switch to leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. While there is no problem launching at the main boat ramp, Narciss is so weedy that only shallow drafting vessels without motors (canoes and kayaks) can through.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down due to evaporation but has leveled off, and trout fishing should be good here though there is no recent report from anglers. Aquatic vegetation is still thick, so shore fishing is difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect fair to good fishing for bass. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR, as well as crankbaits, should work here for bass.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has been good. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here.
CAVE LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the mid 50s and fishing has been good for 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Worms suspended below a bobber seem to work the best. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers.
COMINS LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the mid-50s and Fishing has been fair to good for bass and trout, though trout fishing is improving. Trout are averaging around 15 inches. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spinner baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. There is boat launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.
ILLIPAH
The vegetation mats are dying and leeches are being expelled from them. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube using leech or wooly bugger patterns. Rainbow Trout will be the dominant species to catch at Illipah Creek with the occasional Brown Trout being caught. Brown Trout can be targeted at the inlet end of the reservoir as they are staging for spawning up the creek. Fly rodders will also do well on bead head pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing continues to be good here. With cooler temperatures, fishing a worm below a bobber has been good. Good flies for stripping include mini leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers (size 10 or smaller). This is the perfect water for a dry and a dropper. Dries should include elk hair caddis, small hoppers, yellow stimulators, royal trudes, royal Wulff’s and red or yellow humpies. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under the dry flies should be productive. Small dark colored spinners with contrasting bright spots have caught trout as well. Just give the spinner enough time to sink close to the bottom before retrieving.
ALPINE LAKES
Fishing conditions are good at the high mountain lakes though with snow in the forecast early next week, travel may get difficult. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here. The further you get from the trailheads, the better the fishing. Nights at the higher elevations are below freezing this time of year. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and check the forecast before heading out.
STREAMS
Flows at area streams are around 50% of normal for this time of year but continue to show a bit of an uptick as plants are starting to go dormant for the fall using less water and we are getting a bit of precipitation. The water is cooling, and the combination of cooler water and better stream flow should help fishing. With the cooling temperatures, expect dry fly fishing to wind down, though the fish are still used to seeing them. As of October 7, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 12-14 cfs, the Bruneau River at 6.6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 4.6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 37 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.2 cfs, the South Fork at 8 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.3 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs.