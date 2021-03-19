Joe's Fishing Hole: How to use midges for fishing

While a bit of rain is forecast for Friday evening, Saturday afternoon and Sunday are expected to be great for fishing. Except for the wind. Or maybe because of the wind? The wind will drive food towards the leeward shore as well as create wave action that stirs up the bottom-digging food such as midge larva from the mud.
Midges are one of the first insects to hatch in the spring and can hatch late into the fall. Because of this, in the spring and fall, chironomids (midge larva) can make up as much as 80% of a trout’s diet in our high desert reservoirs. Chironomids are fished vertically under a strike indicator and spin fishermen can take advantage of this by fishing these flies under a bobber.
Common chironomid patterns include snowcones, zebra midges and blood worms. To start with, they should be fished approximately a foot off the bottom. If there are no bites, then start moving the fly up higher in the water column. A small split shot is good for getting the fly down.
To get more information on chironomids and how to fish them, join NDOW for the online presentation of “When Less is More – Midges” where you will learn about midges and how to fish with midge patterns on April 1st. Go to https://register-ed.com/events/view/166955 for information and to register for the class. Or go to NDOW’s Facebook page or website to get the link.
WILDHORSE
As of Thursday, March 18 the ice was averaging 18 inches thick. With the warm afternoons the surface has started to soften, but the ice was still safe. With the forecast rain and warmer temperatures, expect the edges to also start to soften up this weekend and ATV’s may have difficulty getting on or off the ice. There is little to no snow on the ground, so snowmobiles are not recommended. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout, though the perch seem to be running smaller. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free and fishing has been fair to good for numbers but good for size. The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat here. However the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop-off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Surface water temperatures are moving into the high 40’s and the trout bite is picking up. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait with fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20, though the catch rate is slow to fair. Fish have moved closer to shore, with trout being caught 20 to 30 feet from shore. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, wooly buggers, hares ears and midge patterns. On windy days with the waves stirring up the muddy bottom, fly fishermen should do well fishing the edges of the mud plumes with chironomids. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Cloudy, windy days seem to be best for catching, while calm, bluebird days seem to be the best for fishing. Fishing in the river below the dam and above the reservoir has been slow with very low flows.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free with very low water levels. There was a trout die off last summer, so no trout are left here. A few blue gill and bass, but no report on how fishing is.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report on road or fishing conditions. Expect a rough road and fishing conditions to be similar to South Fork.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Lots of open water in the collection ditch with good water levels though the water is turbid. Fishing has been slow to fair in the collection ditch, though the Governor’s Pond has been producing small fish for those who want some action. The fish that are being caught are with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers or dries. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair for spin fishermen. Travel is not recommended over Harrison Pass.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The lake is opening up and last week was 60% open water so may be almost ice free now. The road is muddy. No recent report on angler use.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and it is covered in unsafe ice. It’s not worth the trip. Once repairs are complete, pray for the rest of the winter to bring precipitation to help fill the lake.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels and is fluctuating. The ice here is unsafe due to melting edges and water withdrawal. Give it a week or two and there should be some open water for fishing.
COMINS LAKE
Early in the week, the north lake has open water for fishing, while the south end still has a fair amount of unsafe ice. With the warm weather and winds, the south end should be opening up as well. Fishing in the north lake has been very good for 14-to-18 inch trout and northern pike. Worms seem to work best, though just about anything has been working. Jigging with minnow imitations has been productive for both trout and pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
No recent report, but expect the ice to be softening and a ring of open water around the edge of the lake. Going onto the ice is not recommended if this is the case. Give it a week or two and there should be some open water for fishing.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are frozen, and fishing is done until summer. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
Snow, ice, and muddy bank conditions are making fishing difficult. Stream flows are still very low, even for this time of year, and fishing in most streams is slow. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work them slowly. As of March 18, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 48 cfs, the Bruneau River still showing ice and travel is not recommended here, the Jarbidge is flowing at 11 cfs (access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 78 cfs, Lamoille Creek still a low 3 cfs, the South Fork well below averate at 10 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.5 cfs.
