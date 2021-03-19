Joe's Fishing Hole: How to use midges for fishing

As of Thursday, March 18 the ice was averaging 18 inches thick. With the warm afternoons the surface has started to soften, but the ice was still safe. With the forecast rain and warmer temperatures, expect the edges to also start to soften up this weekend and ATV’s may have difficulty getting on or off the ice. There is little to no snow on the ground, so snowmobiles are not recommended. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout, though the perch seem to be running smaller. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.