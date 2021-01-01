Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice conditions improve

Happy New Year everyone! I hope that you had a nice, safe holidays. I spent part of it working on my one New Year’s resolution, more fishing! Rough duty, but someone has to do it. I’m not sure my wife thinks that it’s an appropriate resolution, but what the heck. I just told her it is better than saying I’m going to party more. Anybody know of an easy way to get duct tape off a beard?

What a difference a week and some cold weather can make. The ice at Wildhorse is now averaging a much safer eight inches and things have stabilized nicely. There’s some snow on top to make walking easier. On top of all that the fish are still cooperating with plenty of keeper perch and some nice trout being caught.

Some waters are still a bit iffy on the ice safety, like South Fork, so continue to drill test holes on those lakes that haven’t been reported on or that have no recent reports. Also, carry the appropriate safety gear, don’t go alone and let someone know where you are going and when you plan to return.

WILDHORSE