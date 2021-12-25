Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice fishing offically arrives

Merry Fishmas everyone. We finally have ice on our reservoirs, but in most cases it isn’t quite safe yet. Give it another week. On Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, Wildhorse had approximately three to four inches at the state park. With snow in the forecast, and daytime highs above freezing, it may not grow very much over the weekend. There were also pressure ridges building, making for weak spots.

South Fork had approximately two inches at the main boat ramp with some scattered areas of open water including along the shoreline at Jet Ski Beach. With the current forecast it may be a couple of weeks yet.

In the Ely area, Comins Lake had four to five inches on the north lake and five to nine inches in the south. Anglers have been catching 15- to 18-inch rainbows through the ice primarily with worms, with a few being taken with PowerBait.

For those anglers new to ice fishing, you are in for a surprise. It is relaxing, quite easy and much more social than its warm weather cousin. Contrary to popular myth, ice anglers can use pretty much the same gear that they use during the summer with just a few minor exceptions.

To get started in ice fishing, you basically need a rod, terminal tackle, a way cut a hole through the ice and something to skim the ice off of the water in the hole. Anything else, as far as fishing gear goes, is a bonus.

As far as rods go, many anglers do use a lightweight full-length rod, but it is easier to use a rod that is built specifically for ice fishing. These are generally around 18 to 30 inches in length and have a small reel loaded with fishing line developed to stay limp even in extremely cold weather. The lighter rods are for fish like perch, allowing the angler to notice the light strike of the small fish, while a little stouter rod can handle the strength of the fight that a 20-inch trout puts up. Ice fishing combos start around $20 and go up from there.

In Nevada, for the purposes of ice fishing, the maximum size hole you can cut in the ice is 10 inches. Obviously the larger the diameter of the hole, the more ice you are cutting through and therefore the more energy and time it takes to cut the hole. Most anglers like to use an 8” auger.

There are two types of hand augers, the spoon and the blade auger. I prefer the blade as it seems to cut the ice faster and with less effort and is easily sharpened. In the hands of a reasonably fit person you can cut a hole in two feet of ice in just a few minutes. The trick is to keep the blades sharp and rust free, which is easier to do with a blade auger. You can also replace the blades on a blade auger while you can’t on a spoon auger. Today you can buy a basic hand powered ice auger for between $75 and $150. If money is no object, gas powered augers are available starting about $250 and going all the way up to $1200.

Recently adapters have been developed to marry your hand auger to a cordless drill. Half inch chucks combined with an 18 volt or larger drill are highly recommended. But you don’t have to mess with gas or wear your arms out drilling. Just bring extra batteries and keep them warm. The adapters are $50 and up.

The next question is, where should the hole in the ice be cut? If you are unfamiliar with a lake, the best bet is to either ask someone who knows the lake or look for areas where lots of holes have already been cut. Chances are those holes are there for a reason.

So the hole is cut in the ice. Now what? To target trout, fish in water 6 to 15 feet deep and suspend a hook tipped with PowerBait, worms, corn or marshmallows several feet below the ice about halfway between the ice and the bottom. Place a small sinker about 8 to 10 inches above the hook to help get the presentation down in the water column.

When fishing for perch, head for deeper water. Generally 25 to 35 feet deep and fish right off the bottom. Put a heavy weight on the end of the line to find the depth. Then using a small soft plastic jig tipped with a piece of worm, place the presentation within a foot of the bottom. Every so often lift the rod up a few inches and let the jig settle down. The action helps attract the fish. Perch bites are very light. Holding the rod will give an advantage in sensing the bite and being able to react while the fish is still on.

The water in the ice fishing hole will soon start to freeze over making fishing difficult. Anglers will use a specially made ladle with holes in it to clear the slush from the hole. You can also use an inexpensive slotted vegetable spoon with the same results. Whichever device you use, tie some string between it and your chair so that if you drop it, it doesn’t sink to the bottom.

Other considerations for ice fishing include the very important act of staying warm. Well insulated waterproof boots are a must. For those on a budget, many department stores carry snow boots with a felt liner that are reasonably priced. These aren’t great for hiking, but they work well when standing or sitting on the ice waiting for a strike.

Obviously, a good coat and wool gloves are also a must. Your hands are going to get wet, and wool will still hold warmth when it is wet. There are also a number of portable ice shelters on the market, starting around $150 that can protect you from the elements if it is snowing and blowing. Combine one with a portable propane heater and you can be comfortable on even the coldest day.

A plastic sled to carry your gear onto the ice makes life easier. A five-gallon bucket with a padded lid can double both as a chair and as a container to carry your fish or gear off the ice. Sun block and sunglasses are especially important on sunny days as your face will get a double whammy of sun as it reflects off of the snow or ice.

The great thing about taking your family ice fishing is that its simple, there are generally other families around and if the kids get bored fishing they can play in the snow, go sledding or build a snowman. Enjoy the holidays, get your ice fishing gear ready and wait another week for safe ice. Then get your ice fishing on.

