Joe's Fishing Hole: Ice thickness varies from spot to spot

Last week we talked about ice thickness and what is safe and what is not. Obviously, there are anglers in the area who don’t read this column, like to live dangerously, and they were ice fishing this past week on Wildhorse.

As stated last week, the most dangerous times to be on the ice is early in the ice season (now) or late in the ice season (spring) when ice conditions can change very quickly. What I failed to mention is that not only can it change daily with weather conditions, but the thickness can vary depending where upon the lake you are. In some cases, ice can be four inches thick in one spot and just a few feet away it may be only one or two inches.

With a lack of snow on the ice to insulate it, pressure ridges can become very dangerous spots on the lake. During the day as it warms up with the sun beating on it, ice starts to melt and contrary to what we may think, it contracts. At night when it gets very cold the ice expands, causing cracks that buckle, making the pressure ridges.

These pressure ridges become weak spots on the ice and should be avoided, especially when the ice is thin early in the season. The cracking along the ridge weakens it considerably for several feet on either side of the ridge. During the day, some even open, causing gaps between two sheets of ice that you can fall through.