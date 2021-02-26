Joe's Fishing Hole: Is your boat ready for the season?

While Wildhorse has 15 to 17 inches of good ice, South Fork Reservoir is almost completely ice free. It has some ice in a few coves, but the main boat ramp cove is mostly ice free and you can launch a boat there if you so wish.
If you do decide to launch your boat, don’t forget that boat registrations expire at the end of the calendar year. If you haven’t registered your boat yet, you can go to the same website (www.ndowlicensing.com) to register your boat and buy your Aquatic Invasive Species (AIS) sticker there as well. Just be sure to print the temporary registration and have it on the boat with you.
Boaters should also make sure that all the safety equipment is on board and in good working condition. There needs to be a properly sized PFD in good working condition for each passenger on the vessel. Depending upon the type and size of the vessel, you may need a fire extinguisher or throwable floatation device.
Check the trailer to see that all lights are working properly, tires are inflated to the right pressure and that tiedowns are secured. If it has been a while since the bearings were packed, that might be something to consider as well.
Finally, can you find the drain plug? It’s been a while since the boat was in the water so don’t forget to install it before launching. Go to www.ndow.org and select the boating page for information on licensing your boat, safe boating and even an online boating course.
Wildhorse
The ice was approximately 15 to 17 inches as of Thursday with several inches of snow on top. The past week had anglers hitting some slush pockets under the snow, so use caution and wear good boots. With single digit lows projected over the weekend and daytime highs around freezing, there may be some freezing of the slush, but it is expected to warm into the mid 40’s next week, so it won’t last long. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between eight and 11 inches are being caught, though if you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.
South Fork Reservoir
The lake is mostly ice free with a bit of ice in a few coves. The main boat ramp is useable with mostly open water in the cove. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait with fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20, though the catch rate is slow. Fish have moved closer to shore, so don’t fish too far out. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, wooly buggers, hares ears and midge patterns. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Cloudy, windy days seem to be best for catching, while calm, bluebird days seem to be the best for fishing. Fishing below the dam and above the reservoir in the river has been slow with very low flows.
Jiggs/Zunnio Reservoir
The lake is iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
Wilson Reservoir
No recent report and the road once you leave the pavement is very bad as of Feb. 25th. Summits are mostly snowed in and impassable. Wait a while for travelling conditions to improve before heading here.
Ruby Lake NWR
Very little change here. Water level in the collection ditch is still up which is good news for anglers. The water clarity is variable, being murky in some parts and clear in others. Anglers report catching fish averaging 12 to 16 inches at the collection ditch using egg patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well for spin fishermen. Harrison Pass is closed due to recent precipitation.
Jakes Creek/Boise Reservoir
The lake is 90% covered in unsafe ice with open water along about 40% of the lake for fishing. The road is muddy. No recent report on angler use.
Cold Creek Reservoir
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and it is covered in unsafe ice. Its not worth the trip. Once repairs are complete, pray for the rest of the winter to bring precipitation to help fill the lake.
Cave Lake
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels and is fluctuating. While there is approximately 8 to 10 inches of ice, anglers are encouraged to use caution and drill test holes. If the ice is not in contact with the surface water of the lake, access on the ice is discouraged. Fishing has been fair to good for trout. The best method is a hook with worm or PowerBait three to four feet underneath a bobber or below the surface of the water.
Comins Lake
Last week Comins Lake was starting to open up a bit in the north lake and in portions of the south with some standing water on top of the ice in places. It cooled down mid-week this week and the standing water has frozen, but there is still some open water. Drill test holes as you venture on the ice. Fishing has been good for 14-to-18 inch trout and northern pike. Worms seem to work best, though just about anything has been working. Jigging with minnow imitations has been productive for both trout and pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
Illipah
Illipah has approximately 10 inches of ice and fishing had been fair to good. Temperatures in the area are forecast to be in the 40’s off and on over the next 10 days, so expect the ice to start degrading. Drill test holes before venturing on the ice here. Black or olive jigs tipped with worms jigged slowly have been working as have just hooks with a worm or PowerBait.
Angel Lake
The road is closed, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
Alpine Lakes
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are frozen, and fishing is done for the winter. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
Streams
Snow, ice, and muddy bank conditions are making fishing difficult. With the winter temperatures, stream lows are low and fishing is slow to fair. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work them slowly. Stream flows have changed little in the last week and are still very low. As of February 25, the East Fork of the Owyhee has very low flows and is showing ice at the gauging station, the Bruneau River also showing ice and travel is not recommended here, the Jarbidge is flowing at 6.5 cfs(access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 66 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice, the South Fork at a low 15 cfs, Cleve Creek at 7.8 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.7 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.2 cfs.