Joe's Fishing Hole: Is your boat ready for the season?

Wildhorse

The ice was approximately 15 to 17 inches as of Thursday with several inches of snow on top. The past week had anglers hitting some slush pockets under the snow, so use caution and wear good boots. With single digit lows projected over the weekend and daytime highs around freezing, there may be some freezing of the slush, but it is expected to warm into the mid 40’s next week, so it won’t last long. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between eight and 11 inches are being caught, though if you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.