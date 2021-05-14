Joe's Fishing Hole:It's the right time to fish

Wildhorse is approximately 70% full and water conditions are good for fishing, though they started letting water out of the dam on Wednesday. Fishing should be good here through June, but if we don’t get some precipitation, late July and August could get ugly here. Fishing has been good for trout and bass fishing is finally picking up. Fly rodders have had success with balanced leeches and chironomids. Expect buggers and small nymphs such as copper Johns, hares ears and PT’s to all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom in water that is four to eight feet deep. Small spinners should also be effective. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Fish for bass on structure, while trout are still being caught close to shore. With the release of water from the dam, stream flows are close to normal for this time of year at 130 to 150 cfs on Thursday. This will make fishing the river difficult. No black bass may be kept until July 1. They must be released immediately after being caught.