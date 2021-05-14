Joe's Fishing Hole:It's the right time to fish

Last Saturday’s Take a Kid Fishing Day at the Spring Creek Marina hosted by the Spring Creek Association was a huge success with 151 registered children showing up. In spite of some chilly and windy weather, lots of fish were caught and every child went home with a prize.
Kudos to the Spring Creek Association for putting on this great event and opening up their private water to all the public in Elko County that day. They would like to thank all the sponsors who donated to this great event. Sponsors include Spring Creek Association, Khoury’s, State Farm Insurance Brent Stokes, Elko Fly Shop and the Ruby Mountain Spring Creek Lions Club.
As we continue to see above average air temperatures, surface water temperatures are rising above normal for this time of year as well. At South Fork Reservoir, they are approaching 60 degrees, while at Wildhorse, they are in the mid-50’s. Good for trout fishing and getting good for bass fishing.
With the warm dry temperatures and only a slight chance of precipitation over the weekend, reservoir levels could be in trouble this summer. Other than South Fork Reservoir, all the other impoundments were built for irrigation and that water is going to be needed this summer if things don’t change. Get out while the gettin’ is good.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is approximately 70% full and water conditions are good for fishing, though they started letting water out of the dam on Wednesday. Fishing should be good here through June, but if we don’t get some precipitation, late July and August could get ugly here. Fishing has been good for trout and bass fishing is finally picking up. Fly rodders have had success with balanced leeches and chironomids. Expect buggers and small nymphs such as copper Johns, hares ears and PT’s to all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom in water that is four to eight feet deep. Small spinners should also be effective. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Fish for bass on structure, while trout are still being caught close to shore. With the release of water from the dam, stream flows are close to normal for this time of year at 130 to 150 cfs on Thursday. This will make fishing the river difficult. No black bass may be kept until July 1. They must be released immediately after being caught.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures are right around 60 degrees, perfect trout temperatures, and approaching good temperatures for bass. Fishing for both trout and bass has been good the past week. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait catching fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge) patterns. Midges are hatching with this warm weather and can make up almost 50% of a trout’s diet on our high desert reservoirs year round and up to 80% in the spring and fall. Fly rodders should be fishing midge patterns for success. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, chromies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake.
The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat. However, the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Almost 19,000 trout were stocked last week including 102 surplus brood stock that were over 20 inches. No black bass may be kept until July 1. They must be released immediately after being caught.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake has very low water levels and a soft muddy shoreline. There was a trout die off last summer, so no trout are left here. A few blue gill and bass, but no report on how fishing is. The shorelines are soft and muddy. NDOW is planning a fish salvage here the first week of June as the lake will probably dry up this summer. Fish salvaged will be moved to other waters in the area.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures approaching 60 degrees, fishing for both trout and bass has been good with anglers catching fish using a variety of presentations. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. Dark colored soft plastics and fire tiger/perch colored crankbaits are working for bass. The water level is down about 6 feet, and chances are that the lake won’t spill this year. The road has been graded and is in good condition.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day and location, with good water levels. Fish are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warm afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers as well as the usual assortment of dry flies. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Harrison Pass is now open to two-wheel drive vehicles.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Expect fair to good fishing for both trout and bass. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. This water was stocked with 3,000 trout two weeks ago.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and is mostly ice free.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level. Fishing has been good here using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. Expect soft, muddy shorelines though they are starting to dry out. Cave Lake was r stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout in late April.
COMINS LAKE
Very little change here as far fishing has been good this spring with 16-to-20-inch Rainbow Trout being caught. Bass fishing has picked up and is good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, a variety of spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and even PowerBait. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake was recently stocked with approximately 3,500 rainbow trout.
ILLIPAH
Illipah is sitting at approximately 90% of capacity. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs. Illipah was stocked with approximately 8,000 rainbow trout in late April.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is currently closed for snow, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter. The road is generally open in time for Memorial Day weekend.
ALPINE LAKES
The snow is starting to recede, but the lakes are still frozen and travel is still difficult at the higher elevations though starting to open up. With the warmer than average weather, access should start opening in early June.
STREAMS
Stream flows have increased over the past few weeks, and while still below normal, many are unfishable. Access is opening up to many of our northern Nevada streams. You can now get to the Bruneau through the Gold Creek Road and over Waterlog Summit but flows are still high for fishing. As of May 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 132 cfs below the reservoir and 226 cfs at Mountain City, the Bruneau River down a bit at 73 cfs, the Jarbidge is up to 61 cfs(access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 99 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 58 cfs, the South Fork flowing at 65 cfs, Cleve Creek at 6.8 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs. Over the past week Cleve Creek, Kingston Creek and Steptoe Creek were stocked with approximately 1,000 trout each.