Joe's Fishing Hole: Lakes beginning to ice up

Anglers better get out soon if you want to fish soft water as the lakes are starting to ice up. This past week, Penrod and Hendricks arms at Wildhorse were iced up, though with the wind preceding the cold front, they had opened up a bit by Wednesday. Surface water temperatures at Wildhorse have dropped into the high 30s and it won’t be long before the main body of water starts to ice over.
The backs of the coves at South Fork also have some ice on them first thing in the morning, though the surface water temperatures here are hovering around 40 degrees. The high mountain lakes are all iced up by now including Angel Lake which is covered in unsafe ice.
This time of year all ice should be considered unsafe and anglers should stay off. As a general rule, Wildhorse, which freezes up earlier than South Fork, doesn’t have safe ice until January 1. Yes, there are some years when it is safe earlier, but with the above average temperatures this fall, this probably won’t be one of them.
As surface water temperatures dip into the 30s, fishing really starts to slow down. Presentations generally need to be a bit bigger and move slower through the water. Bigger to make it worth the fish’s while to go after it and slower so these coldblooded animals can get to it.
WILDHORSE
Much of the lake is covered in ice first thing in the morning, but occasionally the main body is opening up with the wind and sun in the afternoon. Penrod and Hendricks are frozen. A cooling trend is projected which should see the lake freeze over sometime in the next week. Before the ice shore anglers were having good luck as trout have moved into shallower water. Trout were averaging 15 to 19 inches with the occasional 20+ inch fish being taken. Flies to try include black/blood leeches, balanced leeches, and wooly buggers on a sinking line. This is also the time of year that midge larva are a staple for trout, so chironomid patterns are called for. Bait anglers were doing well with PowerBait or worms.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
With the cooler temperatures, ice is forming at the back of coves in the morning, though there is still open water for fishing. Anglers continue to report good fishing for trout from shore. Surface water temperatures are the high 30s to low 40s depending upon time of day and location on the lake. Expect them to start moving solidly into the 30s this week. So get some open water fishing in while you can. Bait anglers are having luck using nightcrawlers or rainbow PowerBait fished with a slip sinker off the bottom in about eight feet of water. Fly fishermen are catching fish at the south end of the lake using black or brown leech patterns, as well as snail patterns, fished with an intermediate sink line. They also continue to have success fishing balanced leeches, chironomids (midge larvae), or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in four to 10 feet of water is working well. Fishing mud bottoms with these presentations on the northwest side of the lake has been effective. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity. South Fork was stocked with approximately 30,000 nine to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past couple of weeks and stocking is done for the year here.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water level is average for this time of year and surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 30s to low 40s. Some ice in the mornings, but like South Fork it still has open water for fishing. Fishing is fair to good for 12 to 15-inch trout and bass fishing is slow. Black leeches have been working for both trout and bass. Chironomid patterns are also working for trout. Black or dark green spinners with contrasting spots are working for spin fishermen. For the most part, the same presentations that are used at South Fork, should work here.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing is done here as the weather turns with the cold water temperatures. Fishing is good for 10- to 13-inch trout at the collection ditch which was stocked with approximately 7,000 trout in October. Water level in the collection ditch has improved and a few large trout are being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Anglers need to use sub-surface flies such as leech patterns, wooly buggers or crystal buggers. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, prince nymphs and egg patterns. Governor’s Pond has been stocked and fishing is good there. In the crystal, clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Surface water temperature was 40 degrees with no ice last week, but it won’t be long before this water is iced over. Expect ice along the shorelines first thing in the morning. With improved water level and the cold weather killing the aquatic vegetation, shore angling has improved. Trout fishing is fair to good and bass fishing is slow. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is currently sitting at approximately 40 to 50% of capacity due to a dry year and seeping that is occuring from holes in the reservoir. A total of 4,050 Rainbow Trout were stocked into the reservoir in 2020. Expect some ice in the mornings, but open water for much of the day.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels. Fishing has been consistent throughout the year with eight to 10 inch Rainbow Trout being caught. One exceedingly large Brown Trout over 20 pounds was caught recently, indicating that there are still quality fish left in the lake. There is no ice on the lake with water temperatures in the upper 30s to low 40s last week, but with the cooler weather ice should be forming soon. Cave Lake received 3,196 Rainbow Trout in April. Stocking conditions did not allow for any additional trout to be stocked in 2020.The usual small nymphs and crystal buggers are working for trout, with beadhead pheasant tail nymphs being very effective. For bait anglers, fishing a worm about four feet below a bobber or using powerbait floated off the bottom with a slip sinker seems to be the best bets. The float tube launching area is closed and anglers should fish at the north end of the lake near the dam and main boat launch area.
COMINS LAKE
Poor snowpack and a rainless summer resulted in the lake level dropping approximately three feet this year. This lake is covered with unsafe ice in the morning but has been opening up with the wind and afternoon sun. It will soon be covered in unsafe ice. A total of 33,217 Rainbow Trout and 3,104 Brown Trout were stocked this year at Comins Lake. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes.
ILLIPAH
Similar to Comins Lake, the reservoir level dropped this year but still remains well above normal at approximately 85% of capacity. The fall electrofishing survey revealed an average of 11.7 inches on Rainbow Trout and 13.3 inches on Brown Trout. A total of 18,856 Rainbow Trout stocked into Illipah Reservoir in 2020. There is some ice in the mornings but open water during the day for fishing as of the time of this report. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, mealworms, a variety of jigs, wet flies, and powerbait.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
Back country travel is difficult and with the snow forecast for the area on Friday, only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are now frozen and fishing is done for the winter. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
The colder water temperatures and nights below freezing have shut off most hatches in area streams. Higher elevation streams have snow and ice bank conditions making fishing difficult. With the colder temperatures, stream fishing is slowing down. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish. With the recent precipitation, travel into the Bruneau River Canyon isn’t recommended. Stream flows are down a bit due to the colder temperatures forming ice. As of November 27, the East Fork of the Owyhee is flowing at 17 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 10 cfs, the Jarbidge at 5 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 34 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice at the gauging station, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 14 cfs, Cleve Creek showing ice, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at half of normal at 2.5 cfs.
