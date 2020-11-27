Joe's Fishing Hole: Lakes beginning to ice up

With the cooler temperatures, ice is forming at the back of coves in the morning, though there is still open water for fishing. Anglers continue to report good fishing for trout from shore. Surface water temperatures are the high 30s to low 40s depending upon time of day and location on the lake. Expect them to start moving solidly into the 30s this week. So get some open water fishing in while you can. Bait anglers are having luck using nightcrawlers or rainbow PowerBait fished with a slip sinker off the bottom in about eight feet of water. Fly fishermen are catching fish at the south end of the lake using black or brown leech patterns, as well as snail patterns, fished with an intermediate sink line. They also continue to have success fishing balanced leeches, chironomids (midge larvae), or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in four to 10 feet of water is working well. Fishing mud bottoms with these presentations on the northwest side of the lake has been effective. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity. South Fork was stocked with approximately 30,000 nine to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past couple of weeks and stocking is done for the year here.