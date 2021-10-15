Joe's Fishing Hole: Last chance for great catches in alpine lakes

Surface water temperature mid-week was 50 degrees and the algae is disappearing. Perch, bass and trout fishing are all good right now though bass fishing is slowing down. Shore anglers are now as well as boaters and float tubers. Both Hendricks and Penrod arms have been producing fat trout. Leech patterns and wooly buggers are doing the best for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Boaters have had success with flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had success with crayfish pattern crankbaits and crayfish colored soft plastics fishing structure and coves. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards