Joe's Fishing Hole: Last chance for great catches in alpine lakes

The cooler, wet weather of last week is turning the tide on trout fishing in northeastern Nevada as trout are coming into the shallows looking for food and anglers are starting to take advantage of it.
As the weather gets cooler and many anglers trade their rods for guns, hard core anglers take advantage of some of the best fishing of the year. With the impending winter they are searching for food and eating a lot of it, fattening up for winter.
As we can plainly see, there is snow on all the mountain ranges, which means that fishing the high mountain lakes is quickly coming to an end. The road to Angel Lake is still open, but the next snowfall may close it.
The fish in these high elevation waters have very long winters and with the shortening of days are taking advantage of every bit of food put in front of them making for some great fishing. While Angel Lake can be accessed by road, the rest require hiking in and with the snow, anglers should go prepared for less than favorable hiking conditions.
Temperatures for the next week to 10 days call for highs between 45 and 65, overnight lows between 20 and 30 degrees and no precipitation. Perfect fishing conditions.
Larger fish are often caught this time of year and several state records have been taken between Oct. 1 and March 31, a time of year that most people don’t associate with fishing in northern Nevada.
NDOW will be holding free fly tying classes starting Wednesday, Nov. 3, at 7 p.m. They will be held virtually online. This is a progressive fly tying class that will take place every Wednesday night except during holiday weeks until mid-March. The class will end with an introductory fly fishing class in the spring.
There are some fly tying kits available for loan on a first come first served basis and supplies for the class are provided free of charge by NDOW. For more information or to reserve a space in the class call 775-777-2305 or email to jdoucette@ndow.org.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperature mid-week was 50 degrees and the algae is disappearing. Perch, bass and trout fishing are all good right now though bass fishing is slowing down. Shore anglers are now as well as boaters and float tubers. Both Hendricks and Penrod arms have been producing fat trout. Leech patterns and wooly buggers are doing the best for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Boaters have had success with flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had success with crayfish pattern crankbaits and crayfish colored soft plastics fishing structure and coves. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The surface water temperature mid-week was 56 degrees and the algae is light but disappearing. Bass fishing fair for numbers but good for size. Trout fishing mid-week was good with anglers reporting fish 18 to 23 inches using chironomid and leech patterns fished from shore and float tubes. Other flies that have caught fish include wooly buggers, leech patterns, red copper Johns, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. Anglers are also having some success with spinners, worms and PowerBait fished from shore. Rainbow trout-colored spinners have also been effective. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still evenings. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Almost dry and no fish.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Very little change here. With surface water temperatures in the mid 50s, fishing for trout and bass is fair to good. The water is clearing. Bass fishing is fair. Soft plastic baits in Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly colors as well as crayfish colors are still attracting bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders should have some success with leech and wooly bugger patterns. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and damselfly nymphs. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable. Cartopper craft only advised. With recent precipitation, roads may be muddy.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Beautiful fall days have made trout fishing productive in the collection ditch. Bass fishing is slow in the south marsh will be done by the end of the month if not sooner. Bass fishing in the morning has been very slow with the best fishing being mid-afternoon and later once the surface waters heat back up a bit. For bass in the units and South Marsh, dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless should be fished slowly. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple or blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle. Dry flies will still take a few trout in the collection ditch. The usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators fished with a dropper is a great way to fish the ditch. When dries aren’t working switch to leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs under an indicator. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Trout fishing should be good here though there is no recent report from anglers. Aquatic vegetation is disappearing, but shore fishing is still iffy. For best access a cartopper or float tube are still the best bet. Expect slow to fair fishing for bass and catfish. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR, as well as crankbaits, should work here for bass.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has been good. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here.
CAVE LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid 50’s and fishing continues to be good for 8 to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Worms suspended below a bobber seem to work the best. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers.
COMINS LAKE
Surface water temperatures are in the low to mid-50s and Fishing has been fair for bass and good for trout. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, nymphs and wooly buggers. Chironomid patterns under an indicator are effective here this time of year. Bass fishing is slow to fair using minnow imitations and soft plastic grubs. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Anglers may catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. There is boat launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.
ILLIPAH
The vegetation mats are dying and leeches are being expelled from them. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube using leech or wooly bugger patterns. Brown Trout can be targeted at the inlet end of the reservoir. Fly rodders will also do well on bead head pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing continues to be good here. With cooler temperatures, fishing a worm below a bobber has been good. Good flies for stripping include mini leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers (size 10 or smaller). Dry flies are less effective but still working. This is the perfect water for a dry and a dropper.
ALPINE LAKES
With the recent snows, access to the alpine lakes is getting more difficult, though still doable. With colder temperatures at the higher elevations expect the lakes here to start freezing around the end of October into early November. However, if you aren’t an experienced backcountry traveler, go with someone who is. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here. The further you get from the trailheads, the better the fishing. Nights at the higher elevations are below freezing this time of year. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and check the forecast before heading out.
STREAMS
Flows at area streams are around 50% of normal for this time of year but continue to show a bit of an uptick as plants are starting to go dormant for the fall using less water and we are getting a bit of precipitation. With the cooling temperatures, dry fly fishing is wind down, though the fish are still used to seeing them. Caddis flies are a good bet this time of year for dries. Swinging small soft hackles where flows permit it is also effective. Brookies and brown trout are nearing the end of their spawn but still active and brightly colored. As of October 14, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 15-18 cfs, the Bruneau River at 9.1 cfs, the Jarbidge at 5.3 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 38 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4 cfs, the South Fork at 9 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.5 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.1 cfs.