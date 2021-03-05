Joe's Fishing Hole: Last chance for ice fishing

Wildhorse

As of Wednesday, the ice was a good 17 inches thick with a couple of inches of snow on top and very little slush due to last weekend’s cool down. With the warming trend, plan on some slush in the near future. There is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout, though the perch seem to be running smaller. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. The perch are running a bit smaller than average lately so it is taking a few more to get some keepers. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. if you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.