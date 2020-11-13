Joe's Fishing Hole: Learn fly-tying this winter

Surface water temperatures are now in the high 30s to low 40s depending upon time of day and location on the lake. Ice may start appearing on the edges and backs of coves any day now. Trout fishing has been fair to good, depending upon the weather. The dock at the boat ramp is now out of the water. Fishing for perch is still fairly good, but they are moving into deeper water making it difficult for shore anglers. Bass fishing is slow. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, when fishing is slow in the arms, anglers should move out to the main body of the lake. Fly fishing anglers fishing the river below the dam need to switch to subsurface flies such as nymphs and streamers. Silver or white minnow imitations have been working in the stream for spin anglers. Drifting nymphs under an indicator or swinging streamers are working for fly fishermen. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The lake has been stocked with more than 20,000 eight to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past month and stocking is done for the year. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.