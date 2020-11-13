Joe's Fishing Hole: Learn fly-tying this winter

For many anglers, winter is a time to take a break from fishing and look to other interests that can be done inside. For fly fishermen and fisherwomen, winter is the time to stock up their fly boxes, going into high gear tying their own flies.
Tying your own flies can be rewarding and relaxing. Anglers learn a bit about the insects and invertebrates that the fish eat and how to adapt their flies to different situations.
Now is a great time to learn to tie flies if it is on your bucket list. The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) will be holding its free winter-long progressive fly tying classes starting the first Wednesday evening in December. The classes will continue to late March with no classes the weeks of Christmas and New Year’s.
The classes will start with and introduction to equipment and materials, basic tying techniques, and will tie a simple fly the very first evening. The first few weeks participants will learn to tie streamers, moving on to nymphs and finish the course learning to tie dry flies.
All materials are provided and there are a limited number of fly tying equipment kits available for loan. Due to Covid, the classes will be done by Zoom, so participants will need a computer with internet connection.
Fly tying kits and materials can be picked up at the NDOW office at 60 Youth Center Road once students have registered for the class. To register or get more information, contact Joe Doucette at jdoucette@ndow.org.
Did I mention that it was all free?
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures are now in the high 30s to low 40s depending upon time of day and location on the lake. Ice may start appearing on the edges and backs of coves any day now. Trout fishing has been fair to good, depending upon the weather. The dock at the boat ramp is now out of the water. Fishing for perch is still fairly good, but they are moving into deeper water making it difficult for shore anglers. Bass fishing is slow. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, when fishing is slow in the arms, anglers should move out to the main body of the lake. Fly fishing anglers fishing the river below the dam need to switch to subsurface flies such as nymphs and streamers. Silver or white minnow imitations have been working in the stream for spin anglers. Drifting nymphs under an indicator or swinging streamers are working for fly fishermen. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The lake has been stocked with more than 20,000 eight to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past month and stocking is done for the year. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Anglers continue to report good fishing for trout between weather disturbances. Surface water temperatures are around 40 degrees depending upon time of day and location on the lake. Little change here on fishing conditions as trout fishing is fair to good and bass fishing is slow with an occasional large bass being taken. Bait anglers are having luck using nightcrawlers or rainbow PowerBait fished with a slip sinker off of the bottom. Fly fishermen are catching fish at the south end of the lake along the dying weed beds using black or brown leech patterns, as well as snail patterns, fished with an intermediate sink line. They also continue to have success fishing chironomids (midge larvae) or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in four to 10 feet of water is working well. Fishing mud bottoms with these presentations on the northwest side of the lake has been effective. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity. South Fork was stocked with approximately 30,000 nine to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past couple of weeks and stocking is done for the year here.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The water level is very low and muddy and fishing is poor. Due to low hot water this summer there was a trout die-off so trout fishing is nonexistent at this time. NDOW is not planning on planting trout here this fall due to the low water levels. No report of anglers fishing here, so no report on any bluegill or bass but expect poor fishing. Pray for a good winter to fill this water up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water level is average for this time of year and surface water temperatures have dropped into the low 40’s. Fishing is fair to good for 12- to 15-inch trout and bass fishing is slow. Black leeches have been working for both trout and bass. Chironomid patterns are also working for trout. Black or dark green spinners with contrasting spots are working for spin fishermen. For the most part, the same presentations that are used at South Fork, should work here.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing is done here as the weather turns with the cold water temperatures. Fishing is good for 10 to 13-inch trout at the collection ditch which was stocked with approximately 7,000 trout in October. Water level in the collection ditch has improved and large browns and tigers are on the prowl at the end of the fall spawn. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Anglers need to switch to sub-surface flies such as leech patterns, wooly buggers or crystal buggers. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, prince nymphs and egg patterns. In the crystal, clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Little or no change here. The water level is down due to irrigation, but normal for this time of year. Weeds have died off but their remnants are still present. Hopefully the windy forecast over the next week will help shore fishing. However, anglers should still plan on fishing from a small boat or float tube and cast back towards the weeds for both bass and trout. Trout fishing is fair to good and bass fishing is slow. The usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners are working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The water level is low but fishing is fair to good for trout and slow for bass. Worms, PowerBait, small spinners and flies should all work if the fish are cooperating. Small crystal buggers in black or olive are working as are wooly buggers and leech patterns. Red Approximately 2,000 nine-inch trout were planted in Cold Creek Reservoir in mid-October.
CAVE LAKE
Ice may be forming at the edges of the lake on the colder mornings. Very little change here as fishing at Cave Lake has been fair to good for eight to 10-inch trout, with very low water levels because of a drawdown due to concerns with the dam. The usual small nymphs and crystal buggers are working for trout, with beadhead pheasant tail nymphs being very effective. For bait anglers, fishing a worm about four feet below a bobber or using powerbait floated off the bottom with a slip sinker seems to be the best bets. The float tube launching area is closed and anglers should fish at the north end of the lake near the dam and main boat launch area.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake has water temperatures dropping into the low 40’s and trout fishing is fair to good with bass fishing slow. Fly fisherman should use wooly buggers, leech patterns, and nymph patterns (midges, beaded pheasant tails…etc.) fished under an indicator. If you catch a pike, please check to see if it has a radio transmitter tag near the tail. If it does, please return the fish to the water so that NDOW biologists can track its movements. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake. Comins Lake was stocked with approximately 4,700 nine-inch trout in late October.
ILLIPAH
Water surface temperatures are dropping into the 40s and trout fishing is good. The usual flies like wooly buggers, prince nymphs, hares ears and chironomid patterns should all work. Small spinners, PowerBait and worms should be effective as well. The brown trout spawn has wrapped up, but the fish are still actively patrolling the south end of the lake. Illipah was stocked in late October with approximately 4,900 rainbow trout averaging eight to 10 inches.
ANGEL LAKE
Depending upon weather conditions, the road may soon be closed to the lake if it receives enough precipitation, but as of the writing of this report it was open, though expect winter driving conditions. Ice is starting to form and it will soon be ice covered. At last report, the usual worms under a bobber or PowerBait fished off the bottom with a slip sinker were working as were small spinners and rooster tails. Give the spinners and rooster tails a few seconds to sink before starting to reel them in. If using a bobber, put your bait about 18-inches to two feet below the bobber. Wet flies are the way to go right now. Wet flies to try, include flashback PT nymphs, small black or olive wooly or crystal buggers, olive or peacock soft hackles, red/silver zebra midges, hares ears and small leech patterns. Angel Lake has been stocked with approximately 3,300 catchable sized trout this fall.
ALPINE LAKES
Back country travel is difficult and with the snow forecast for the area on Friday, only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are freezing over and fishing is pretty much done for the winter. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
The colder water temperatures and nights below freezing have shut off most hatches in area streams. Higher elevation streams have snow and ice bank conditions making fishing difficult. With the colder temperatures, stream fishing is slowing down. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish. Brown and brook trout are still on the move, though the spawn is over, and you can still target these fish. There is very little change in stream flows in the area. As of November 13, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at a rocking 73 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River at 15.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 5 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 44 cfs, Lamoille Creek was showing ice, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 12 cfs, Cleve Creek at 6 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at half of normal at 3 cfs.
