Joe's Fishing Hole: Limit catch-and-release

The fishing report will have few changes this week as we are in the heat of the summer and in a kind of static situation due to the dry, hot days.
Surface water temperatures at South Fork this week ranged from a low of 71 degrees in the morning to 77 later in the afternoon, well above the preferred temperature that trout prefer. At Wildhorse water temperatures are similar.
With afternoon surface water temperatures like these at area reservoirs releasing trout becomes problematic. When fighting the fish in a reservoir they end up in the warmer, less oxygenated surface waters. The stress from the exertion of fighting the line, combined with the stress due to lack of oxygen and the heat, does not allow them to recover and many of those fish die even if released.
Please limit your catch and release fishing to the cooler parts of the day and land the fish quickly if you are going to release it.
If you catch a fish during the heat of the day, either use heavy enough tackle to get it into the boat quickly, so it can be released quickly, or keep the fish. This means using heavier tippet for fly fishermen and heavier mono for spin anglers. The chances that a fish will survive during this period is very low.
The best time to fish if you are a catch and release angler is early in the morning. If after trying to revive a fish before releasing and it doesn’t aggressively swim from your hand, you should probably keep it.
WILDHORSE
The outflow continues to be about 100 cfs and the water level is dropping almost a foot a week. Prop rock (in the canyon by the dam) is only about two and a half feet below the surface and the submerged island off the state park is about 3 feet below the surface. There is also a rocky shoal near the entrance to the Hendrick’s Arm that is now within a few feet of the surface as well. With the lake dropping so quickly, they are now a hazard to boaters, so please be careful in these areas and watch your depth finders. With surface water temperatures in the mid 70’s the trout have moved down into the water column. This time of year, a thermocline starts to form at approximately 15 to 18 feet down, and the trout will stage just above that. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. The warm water has kicked bass fishing into high gear. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Wildhorse was stocked with approximately 41,500 trout this spring. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for bass continues to be good while fishing for trout is fair for numbers and good for size. There are lots of aquatic vegetation and algae in the lake Surface water temperatures are in the mid 70s. The warmer temperature is helping the bass bite, but slowing the trout. Fish deeper water for trout and fish structure for bass. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still mornings and evenings. Anglers are also having some success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. Fishing on either side of the dam has been fair to good. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. They must be released immediately after being caught. South Fork Reservoir has been stocked with approximately 58,000 trout this spring. Anglers may now keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake has very low water levels and there was a trout die off last summer, so no trout in this lake. NDOW salvaged approximately 3,000 blue gill and several hundred black bass that were taken to other appropriate waters in the state. Expect this small impoundment to dry up this summer.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures low 70s, fishing has been slow to fair for trout and fair to good for bass. Fair for numbers of bass but good for quality. Big damselflies and midges are hatching in the morning so Bass were hitting appropriate colored soft plastics; Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly have been working. Also, blue bladed jigs and the Ned rig finesse tactic are both working. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple, black or olive crystal buggers. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and damselfly nymphs. With the big midge hatch bring the chironomid patterns. There is still about three feet of water on the boat ramp so it is useable. Wilson received some of the blue gill that were salvaged from Jiggs Reservoir. Wilson has been stocked with approximately 30,500 trout this spring.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as trout fishing in the collection ditch continues to be fair to good depending upon the day and location. Bass fishing is good for numbers and fair for size in the South Marsh. Trout are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. With the hot weather the usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Boats with electric motors are now allowed on the south marsh. Dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless are working for bass. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple and blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is still dropping as irrigation continues. This is normal. Aquatic vegetation is building so shore fishing is becoming more difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect good fishing for bass and slow to fair fishing for trout. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The work on the dam is complete here and the water level has come back up. Cold Creek was stocked with approximately 2,400 trout a few of weeks ago. No word on how the bass fishing is.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level. Fishing has been good for 8 to 10-inch trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. When the trout are dimpling the surface in the morning or evening, the usual assortment of dry flies in sizes 14 to 18 should work. Patterns to try include elk hair caddis, Adams, mosquitos, blue wing olives, pale morning duns and any of the royal colored dry flies. Cave Lake was stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout this spring.
COMINS LAKE
With the hot weather, trout fishing is slowing down though up to about a week ago it had been good. Lots of people hitting the lake. Bass fishing has been consistent through June and into July with people hooking into 10 to 12 inch Largemouth with the occasional 16-inch fish. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch a Bluegill from time to time but we are asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. They were recently stocked with fish salvaged from Jiggs Reservoir. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spin baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake has been stocked with approximately 17,500 trout this spring.
ILLIPAH
Water levels have remained relatively stable this year allowing anglers to have pretty good fishing, though it is starting to drop a bit as fields are needing to be irrigated. There are large vegetation mats on the south end of the reservoir that are producing sizable insect hatches. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube. Rainbow Trout will be the dominant species to catch at Illipah Creek with the occasional Brown Trout being caught. Anglers will do well on beadhead pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 24,000 rainbow trout this spring.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing is good with warming surface water temperatures. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker have been working. Bobber fishing is picking up as the surface water continues to warm. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under an indicator should be productive. Dry flies are starting to produce fish. This lake was stocked with approximately 2,200 rainbow trout in early July for a total of 4,800 fish so far this year.
ALPINE LAKES
Access is good and fishing the high alpine lakes is a great way to beat the heat. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here.
STREAMS
Flows are very low and most are only 10 to 20% of normal for this time of year. Some, like the Bruneau are so low that the pools and deeper runs are the only place holding fish. This means trouble for them this summer. Tabor Creek was recently stocked with approximately 1,500 Tiger Trout. Kingston, Steptoe, Cleve and Big Creeks were stocked with approximately 1,000 Rainbow Trout each and Lamoille Creek was stocked with approximately 4,000 tiger trout two weeks ago. As of July 15, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 104 cfs, the Bruneau River down to a very low 4.5 cfs, the Jarbidge at 7.9 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 40 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 14.7 cfs, the South Fork a trickle at 8 cfs, Cleve Creek at 3.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 6.1 cfs.