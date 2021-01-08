Joe's Fishing Hole: More ice than snow so far this winter

The ice continues to improve, averaging about nine inches as of Wednesday and in some areas almost a foot. There is about three or four inches of snow on the ice and there are some areas of slush, so wear good boots if heading here to ice fish. The colder nighttime temperatures combined with the snow cover have stabilized the pressure ridges, but still use some caution around them. Very little change in fishing conditions though as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 30 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Location doesn’t seem to be as important as fishing conditions were similar in Penrod, Hendricks and off the state park boat ramp. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between nine and 11 inches are being caught. Trout were averaging between 14 and 18 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. Wildhorse was stocked with just over 100,000 trout in 2020.