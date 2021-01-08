Joe's Fishing Hole: More ice than snow so far this winter

Looking at the USGS Snotel sight for precipitation for the current water year that started on October 1st, it appears that eastern Nevada has only received about 70%-75% of the precipitation that it normally would have received by this time on an average year.
While much of our precipitation comes in the form of snow in the winter, two of our three biggest months for precipitation are already behind us. November and December were below average for precipitation, and it looks like January is headed in the same direction. Let’s hope that February and March can bail us out.
We did go into this winter with the reservoirs in good shape waterwise, so ice fishing is going well where there is safe ice. Nice trout are being caught at Wildhorse and Comins both and the perch fishing at Wildhorse is the best its been in a decade.
The downside to a low precipitation winter is that our streams will suffer again next summer as the snowpack in the mountains make up Nevada’s natural reservoir that feed the streams all summer. As always with water in Nevada it seems to be either boom or bust.
So break out your dancing shoes and strike up the band for some snow dances and pray for more moisture to fall throughout the rest of the winter and into the spring. As Mark Twain aptly said about the west, “Whiskey is for drinking and water is for fighting over.”
WILDHORSE
The ice continues to improve, averaging about nine inches as of Wednesday and in some areas almost a foot. There is about three or four inches of snow on the ice and there are some areas of slush, so wear good boots if heading here to ice fish. The colder nighttime temperatures combined with the snow cover have stabilized the pressure ridges, but still use some caution around them. Very little change in fishing conditions though as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 30 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Location doesn’t seem to be as important as fishing conditions were similar in Penrod, Hendricks and off the state park boat ramp. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between nine and 11 inches are being caught. Trout were averaging between 14 and 18 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. Wildhorse was stocked with just over 100,000 trout in 2020.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Still a bit of open water by Jet Ski Beach, but most of the lake is ice covered. In some areas, like the main boat ramp, the ice is averaging five to eight inches, while in others it is only a couple of inches thick. If you do decide to fish some of the areas, please make sure to drill test holes as you venture upon the ice due to the variable conditions. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. South Fork was stocked with almost 107,000 trout in 2020.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report, but this lake often mimics South Fork so expect it to be covered in borderline safe ice. Expect the road to be 4WD only with the recent precipitation.
RUBY LAKE NWR
The collection ditch has plenty of open water for fishing, but travel is through Secret Pass as Harrison is snowed in. The northern part of the ditch, from about Bressman’s Cabin to the fingers has ice, but the southern half has a lot of open water for fishing. Water level in the collection ditch is up, especially as you get closer to Brown Dike, which is good news for anglers. The water clarity is variable, being murky in some parts and clear in others. Anglers report catching fish averaging 12 to 16 inches at the collection ditch using balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14 hare’s ears, and other small nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, prince nymphs and egg patterns. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well for spin fishermen.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek is covered in ice except for a small patch of open water at the shallow end. By the dam there is seven inches of ice and anglers have been fishing through the ice with good results for 10 to 15 inch trout.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is 70% ice covered with unsafe ice. Fishing is not recommended here at this time. A total of 4,050 Rainbow Trout were stocked into the reservoir in 2020.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels. The lake is covered in unsafe ice. Due to safety issues with the dam, water is being kept low and with fluctuating water levels, expect unsafe ice for much of the winter.
COMINS LAKE
Comins has 10 to 12 inches of good ice and fishing has been good. Worms seem to work best through the ice though PowerBait is also catching some fish. Jigging with minnow imitations can also work. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
Illipah has about eight inches of ice and fishing has been fair to good. Black or olive jigs tipped with worms jigged slowly often works well through the ice here. Anglers may also have luck with just worms or PowerBait.
STREAMS
Snow and ice bank conditions are making fishing difficult. With the colder temperatures, stream fishing is slow to fair. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work it slowly. Stream flows have changed little in the last week and are still very low. As of January 7, the East Fork of the Owyhee has very low flows and is showing ice at the gauging station, the Bruneau River also showing ice and travel is not recommended here, the Jarbidge at 5 cfs (access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 58 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice but last week was at a low 3 cfs, the South Fork showing ice but has had very low flows, Cleve Creek at 5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3 cfs.