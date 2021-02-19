Joe's Fishing Hole: More snow means more fish

Sunday saw Kevin Hull taking first place and $1365 with the longest fish of the day at 23 ¾”, Brian McIntosh came in second with a 22 3/8” fish, and Cory Turner took 3rd with a 22” trout. Sunday’s perch winner was Brian McIntosh with a 12 1/8” fish and who took home a healthy $2,280. The winner take all perch payout on both days paid more than the first place trout on each day!

WILDHORSE

The ice is approximately 12 to 15 inches as of Thursday with several inches of snow on top. With the warming trend projected over the next 10 days, anglers may find some slush pockets in places, so wear good boots. Continue to use caution around the pressure ridges. However, there is very little change in fishing conditions as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between eight and 11 inches are being caught, though if you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.