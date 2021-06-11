Joe's Fishing Hole: Navigate your watercraft safely

With the warmer weather upon us, many of us will be hitting the water this summer. But with lots of craft on the water comes some congestion and boaters should know some of the basic rules of safely operating their vessel.
Every operator of a watercraft is responsible for avoiding a collision. If operating a power-driven vessel, you must give way to a vessel that is not underway, such as a boat that is anchored or is disabled. You must also give way to sailing vessels, or a vessel that is towing or a vessel that is powered by oars. If operating a sailing vessel you must give way to a vessel that is disabled or towing.
When two power driven vessels are approaching each other head on, you give way to starboard (to the right). When following and passing another power-driven vessel, you may pass to either the starboard (right) or port (left) sides of the vessel being passed. To signal your intention, one toot of the horn or whistle indicates you will go to the starboard side and two toots of the horn or whistle indicate that you will go to the port side.
If two boats are crossing paths, the boat on the starboard side continues its original path, while the boat on the port side gives way. This is just like two cars coming to an uncontrolled intersection at the same time.
Remember to always operate your vessel at a safe speed for the conditions. If visibility is impaired due to darkness or fog, slow down considerably. Observe no-wake buoys. These will generally be found near boat ramps, beaches used for swimming and on parts of the lake that are often used by anglers in human-powered craft.
Give shore anglers plenty of room for fishing. Realize that Personal Water Crafts (PWC’s) and boats don’t stop or turn like a car does. They must be under power to turn and when powering down to stop, the boat will continue in the direction it was going for a bit. So, anticipate and give yourself plenty of room to turn or stop.
WILDHORSE
While the lake level is good, downstream users have had to start using water early due to very dry conditions. Expect the level to steadily drop this summer. Very little change here as fishing has been good for trout, perch and bass. Surface water temperatures are in the 60s and the algae is starting to grow. Fly rodders continue to have success with balanced leeches and chironomids. Expect buggers, leeches and small nymphs such as copper Johns, hares ears and PT’s to all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms fished off the bottom in water that is four to eight feet deep or suspended about five feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. With the release of water from the dam, stream flows are still holding at approximately 100 cfs below the dam. Wildhorse has been stocked with approximately 35,000 trout this spring. No black bass may be kept until July 1.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Fishing for both trout and bass continues to be fair to good depending upon the day. Algae and plant growth is starting to come on. Surface water temperatures are well on their way into the 60s and the bass bite has picked up, especially largemouth bass using crankbaits and spinnerbaits. Anglers are also having success with both worms and PowerBait catching trout averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color for midge patterns. On quiet evenings (little or no wind) midge hatches have the trout sipping midges off the surface. Time for some dry fly action there. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. No black bass may be kept until July 1. They must be released immediately after being caught. South Fork Reservoir has been stocked with approximately 58,000 trout this spring.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake has very low water levels and a soft muddy shoreline. There was a trout die off last summer, so no trout are left here. A few blue gill and bass, but no report on how fishing is. The shorelines are soft and muddy. NDOW salvaged approximately 3,000 blue gill and several hundred black bass this past week that were taken to other appropriate waters in the state. Expect this small impoundment to dry up this summer.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures in the 60’s, fishing for trout has been good and bass has been fair to good and getting better every day. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. Wilson has been stocked with approximately 30,000 trout this spring.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as trout fishing continues to be good depending upon the day and location. Bass fishing is fair but picking up. Fish are being caught with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warm afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers as well as the usual assortment of dry flies. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Please follow the signs for access and don’t walk through the hatchery itself. Boats with electric motors will be allowed on the south lake starting on Tuesday, June 15.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down about a foot and aquatic vegetation is starting to build. Expect good fishing for trout and fair conditions for bass. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. This water was stocked with 3,000 trout a few weeks ago.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level. Fishing has been good here using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. Cave Lake was stocked with approximately 5,000 rainbow trout in late April.
COMINS LAKE
Work is being done to put in an improved boat ramp at Comins which is affecting access to the lake. Do not expect to be able to launch a large boat for the foreseeable future as volunteers and contractors are cutting brush and moving dirt to prepare for the boat ramp. This is taking place where people have usually launched boats and that area is currently not accessible. There is trenching and the installation of power along the entrance road and anglers should expect occasional road closures in this area. Very little change here as far fishing conditions which has been good this spring with 16-to-20-inch Rainbow Trout being caught. Bass fishing has picked up and is good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, a variety of spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and even PowerBait. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. Comins Lake has been stocked with approximately 14,000 trout this spring.
ILLIPAH
The water level is down as water is being taken out for irrigation. Fishing continues to be good. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs. Illipah has been stocked with approximately 24,000 rainbow trout this spring.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is open and the lake is ice free. The parking lot is free of snow, though anglers will encounter snow as the head up the trail around the lake. With water temperatures in the 40s, fishing has been slow. This lake was stocked with trout this week which should help fishing to pick up.
ALPINE LAKES
Access is improving and while there is still snow at the higher elevations though access is improving. Depending up elevation and exposure some of the lakes are opening up. However, as of Thursday, June 10, Lamoille Lake was still covered in ice and there was a couple of feet of snow around the lake.
STREAMS
Flows are variable depending upon the day and the weather, though they are starting to drop as the snow pack is diminishing. Check the USGS streamflow website before heading out to your favorite stream to see if it is fishable. As of June 11, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 100 cfs, the Bruneau River down to 46 cfs, the Jarbidge at 53 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 74 cfs, Lamoille Creek at a roaring 105 cfs, the South Fork at a fishable 200 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 6.4 cfs.