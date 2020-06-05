Joe's Fishing Hole: NDOW stocks waters with 146,000 fish in 2020

Next Saturday, June 13 is Free Fishing Day. This is the one day of the year that anglers may fish without a license, though all regulations and limits apply. If you fish only once in a while this is a great chance to get out and fish without buying a fishing license. Who knows, you may like it enough to go more often!

WILDHORSE

Wildhorse is full, the water quality is good as is the fishing. Surface water temperatures are in the high 50’s to low 60’s. Depending upon the day and the weather, fishing ranges from good to very good, both from shore and from boats. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva and emerger patterns as well as hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use. Black or olive wooly buggers were taking fish as well, though black is better as trout are eating black leeches. Balanced leeches under a strike indicator have also been good. The water is pretty clear for this time of year and most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks Arms as well as the beach in front of the State Park. Many fish are being caught from shore so be careful not to cast too far out and go past the fish. Perch fishing has been good using small brightly colored jigs tipped with a piece of worm. With the lake spilling earlier this spring, fishing below the dam has been good for reservoir sized fish. No black bass may be kept until July 1. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis. As of last weekend, the state park was allowing camping at 50% of capacity. While there was talk of the tribal land being open, it hadn’t opened by Sunday that we are aware of.