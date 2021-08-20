Joe's Fishing Hole: Oasis in the desert

As we are in the summer doldrums for fishing, instead of a fishing report, let’s talk about a great place to fish during the heat of the summer.
Due to the extreme drought we are in, flows in streams are very low, 10-30% of normal in most areas. Add into the mix the fact that the Lamoille Canyon road closure has made access to some of the more high mountain lakes difficult. What to do and where to fish during the heat of the summer? Head to Ruby Lake NWR.
Sitting at the eastern base of the Ruby Mountains is Ruby Lake NWR, one of the most isolated refuges in the country. It is an enclosed basin containing over 9,000 acres of lakes, ponds and waterways which receive life-giving water from over 160 springs. Not only do more than 220 species of bird visit the refuge throughout the year, but largemouth bass, rainbow, tiger, brown and brook trout call the marsh home.
For many anglers, late summer fishing for bass is the big attraction. For a few die-hards, mid-winter fishing for trophy trout is their reason for braving sub-zero temperatures in this isolated valley.
“In 2011, state record rainbow trout and tiger trout were caught between the first of February and the middle of March at Ruby Lake NWR,” says Jeff Petersen, NDOW fisheries biologist. “From December through March, trophy trout cruise the collection ditch where anglers can almost always find some open water during the winter, but you can catch trout year round.”
Petersen also explains that if you want to fish the refuge for bass, then you need to wait for summer and the bass fishing doesn’t really begin to heat up until the warmer temperatures of late summer. July 4th through Labor Day is the best fishing for largemouth bass.
Anglers start to hit the waters in earnest on June 15th, when boats using oars or electric motors only are allowed on the South Marsh (the area south of Brown Dike). Using plugs, rubber worms, spinner baits and bass flies, anglers pitch their presentations into the tules, enticing largemouth bass to strike. Starting August 1st, boats with 10 hp or smaller motors are also allowed on the South Marsh. No vessels are allowed north of the Brown Dike.
“Rubber worms rigged for weedless fishing are the most popular form of fishing for bass at the refuge,” explains Petersen. “Generally four- to six-inch grubs in darker colors with some sparkle are effective.”
Fishing the shadows late in the afternoon when the water is at is warmest seems to have the best results for bass. During the heat of the summer, trout hang on the bottom near spring heads that provide cool, clean water.
For trout, many anglers will use worms , salmon eggs or PowerBait, as well as spinners and small rapalas. The best time for trout is from early spring through early summer and fall.
Often trout anglers will fish the collection ditch, a five mile long man made waterway used to collect water from springs and snowmelt to be distributed into the marsh. Anglers may only use artificial lures or flies in the collection ditch and no vessels or wading are allowed. All fishing must be from shore.
Much of the ditch is lined with willows, making access difficult, but fishing the open areas near the willow cover can be productive. Fly fishermen will find that wooly buggers, crystal buggers, damsel and dragonfly nymphs, gold-ribbed hare’s ears and other common nymph patterns will work for trout in the collection ditch.
It is not uncommon for anglers to catch 40 or 50 bass in a day during the peak months of bass fishing, with anglers taking home a limit of 10 bass of 10 inches or longer.