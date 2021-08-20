Joe's Fishing Hole: Oasis in the desert

Petersen also explains that if you want to fish the refuge for bass, then you need to wait for summer and the bass fishing doesn’t really begin to heat up until the warmer temperatures of late summer. July 4th through Labor Day is the best fishing for largemouth bass.

Anglers start to hit the waters in earnest on June 15th, when boats using oars or electric motors only are allowed on the South Marsh (the area south of Brown Dike). Using plugs, rubber worms, spinner baits and bass flies, anglers pitch their presentations into the tules, enticing largemouth bass to strike. Starting August 1st, boats with 10 hp or smaller motors are also allowed on the South Marsh. No vessels are allowed north of the Brown Dike.

“Rubber worms rigged for weedless fishing are the most popular form of fishing for bass at the refuge,” explains Petersen. “Generally four- to six-inch grubs in darker colors with some sparkle are effective.”

Fishing the shadows late in the afternoon when the water is at is warmest seems to have the best results for bass. During the heat of the summer, trout hang on the bottom near spring heads that provide cool, clean water.

For trout, many anglers will use worms , salmon eggs or PowerBait, as well as spinners and small rapalas. The best time for trout is from early spring through early summer and fall.