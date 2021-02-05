Joe's Fishing Hole: Open water appearing on reservoirs

Registration each day is from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and winners are declared each day. For more information you can call the Mile High Steakhouse at 775-397-7155 or Wildhorse State Park at 775-385-5939.

WILDHORSE

The ice is approximately 12 to 15 inches as of Thursday with a couple of inches of snow on top. Continue to use caution around the pressure ridges. With the warmer daytime temperatures expect some slush in some areas. Very little change in fishing conditions though as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between eight and 11 inches are being caught. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR