Joe's Fishing Hole: Perfect fall fishing weather arrives

Whether in reservoirs or streams, fish know that winter is coming, and this is the time of year when they are eating everything in sight and trying to get as much food in as short a time as possible. So get out, enjoy the great weather, the changing colors of the leaves and catch some fish. It will be winter before you know it.

Surface water temperatures have dipped into the mid-50s and the water is clearing in the north end of the lake while there is still some surface algae in the south end of the lake. Leeward shores find the algae thicker than the windward shores but the water is starting to clear. A couple of weeks ought to find the algae much lighter. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards. Perch, bass and trout fishing are all good right now and should continue to be good for the next couple of weeks. Shore anglers are now doing almost as well as boaters. Trout have moved up in the water column, so anglers no longer need to fish as deep, especially in the early mornings. Leech patterns, wooly buggers are doing the best for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had success with crayfish pattern crankbaits and crayfish colored soft plastics. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.