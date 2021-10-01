Joe's Fishing Hole: Perfect fall fishing weather arrives

Fall appears to have arrived! Or has it? This week saw overnight temperatures dipping into the mid-20s in Elko and Spring Creek and the teens at places like Wild Horse SRA. Surface water temperatures dipped fairly dramatically from the low 60s last week to mid-50s by Thursday of this week. Great news for trout anglers.
With the cooling temperatures trout have moved up in the water column and a number of anglers at area reservoirs have reported good fishing, catching them close to the surface. Bass fishing is also still good as they put on the feedbag preparing for the cold winter ahead.
Next week’s forecast calls for a warming trend with but daytime highs will be mostly in the 70s to almost 80 degrees and overnight lows in the mid-30s to 40 degrees. Next weekend’s temperatures are predicted to drop 10 to 20 degrees from earlier in the week. Perfect fishing weather. This is the time of year I love best with the kids in school and many of our anglers hunting, the waters are way less crowded.
As far as streams go, with the change of seasons, plants are using less water as they start to go dormant for the winter and flows should pick up a bit, though not much due to the drought.
Brook trout and brown trout are fall spawners and become brilliantly colored in anticipation of that. They are also on the move looking for spawning habitat and fattening up for the energy draining mating ritual that starts in October. Tiger trout, a cross between brook and brown trout, are sterile, but due to their parentage are even more aggressive than normal this time of year.
Whether in reservoirs or streams, fish know that winter is coming, and this is the time of year when they are eating everything in sight and trying to get as much food in as short a time as possible. So get out, enjoy the great weather, the changing colors of the leaves and catch some fish. It will be winter before you know it.
WILDHORSE
Surface water temperatures have dipped into the mid-50s and the water is clearing in the north end of the lake while there is still some surface algae in the south end of the lake. Leeward shores find the algae thicker than the windward shores but the water is starting to clear. A couple of weeks ought to find the algae much lighter. The lake is at 50% capacity and both prop rock in the canyon and the island off the state park are just barely above water. Both are still boating hazards. Perch, bass and trout fishing are all good right now and should continue to be good for the next couple of weeks. Shore anglers are now doing almost as well as boaters. Trout have moved up in the water column, so anglers no longer need to fish as deep, especially in the early mornings. Leech patterns, wooly buggers are doing the best for fly anglers but the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids have all been working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom in shallower water or suspended several feet below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms. Bass anglers have had success with crayfish pattern crankbaits and crayfish colored soft plastics. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The surface water temperatures are hovering around 60 degrees and algae is still hanging around, though clearing a bit. Several anglers report good success for trout using wooly buggers fished from a float tube. Bass fishing also continues to be good. Trout are moving up in the water column and they are no longer hanging just above the thermocline. Anglers are also having some success with both worms and PowerBait fshed from shore. Flies that have caught fish include wooly buggers, leech patterns, red copper Johns, hares ears and chironomids (midge larva) patterns. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, red brassies and frostbite chironomids are all working if you can get them deep enough. Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair for trout. Spinner baits, blade baits, soft plastics have all been working for bass. In low light conditions, topwater action has been good on still evenings. The boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
Almost dry and no fish.
WILSON RESERVOIR
With surface water temperatures around 60 degrees, fishing for trout and bass is fair to good. The water is still stained and murky due to discharge and large coot usage. Soft plastic baits in Junebug, green pumpkin and light blue/bluegill sparkly colors have been working for bass. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait for trout. Spin fishermen should be using blue or green spinners with silver blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with damselfly nymph and dry patterns along the weed bed edges in the morning. Nymphs include blue copper Johns, hares ears, PT’s and of course damselfly nymphs. With the big midge hatch bring the chironomid patterns. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable. Cartopper craft only advised.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Trout fishing has been good in the collection ditch depending upon the day. Bass fishing is slowing down in the south marsh and is fair for both numbers and size. Bass fishing in the morning has been slow with the best fishing being mid-afternoon and later once the surface waters heat back up a bit. The warming trend next week may prolong the bass fishing a bit. For bass in the units and South Marsh, dark colored soft plastic grubs and worms with contrasting sparkle flakes rigged weedless are still working just fish them a bit slower. Colors include dark green, motor oil, black, purple or blue. Casting into the tules/cattails or into the shadows caused by them is your best bet. Expect to lose some tackle. The usual assortment of dry flies including hoppers, damsels, elk hair caddis or yellow stimulators are working for trout in the collection ditch. When dries aren’t working switch to leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair to good for spin fishermen. While there is no problem launching at the main boat ramp, Narciss is so weedy that only shallow drafting vessels without motors (canoes and kayaks) are able to get through.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
The water level is down due to evaporation but has leveled off, and trout fishing should be good here though there is no recent report from anglers. Aquatic vegetation is still thick so shore fishing is difficult. Best results are from a float tube or small cartop boat. Expect fair to good fishing for bass and the catfish are cooperating as are the bass with bass averaging 10 to 13 inches. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns. The same soft plastics that work at Ruby Lake NWR should work here for bass.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Trout fishing has been good. No recent report on bass. The same flies, lures and techniques that work at South Fork should work here for both trout and bass.
CAVE LAKE
Surface water temperatures are dropping into the high 50s and fishing has been good for 8- to 10-inch rainbow trout using worms, PowerBait or small spinners. A few small brown trout are also being caught. Fly rodders should be using small nymphs, chironomids or buggers. When the trout are dimpling the surface in the morning or evening, the usual assortment of dry flies in sizes 14 to 18 should work. Patterns to try include elk hair caddis, Adams, mosquitos, blue wing olives, pale morning duns and any of the royal colored dry flies.
COMINS LAKE
Earlier in the week surface water temps were around 60 degrees. Fishing has been good for bass and fair to good for trout. Expect trout fishing to pick up this weekend. Bass are averaging 11-13 inches with the occasional 15-incher. Trout are averaging around 15 inches. Anglers shouldn’t be surprised if they catch an occasional Bluegill but NDOW is asking that those fish not be harvested since they are the founder population of what could be a fun pan fishery. Anglers will catch trout on nightcrawlers, spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and wooly buggers. Bass have been hitting on spinner baits, crank baits, and poppers. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake. There is boat launch access on the north end of the lake but parking is limited.
ILLIPAH
The vegetation mats are starting to die and leeches are being expelled from them. Fish the edges from a boat or float tube using leech or wooly bugger patterns. Rainbow Trout will be the dominant species to catch at Illipah Creek with the occasional Brown Trout being caught. Brown trout can be targeted at the inlet end of the reservoir as they are staging for spawning up the creek. Fly rodders will also do well on beadhead pheasant tails, wooly buggers, chironomids and parachute Adams. Spinners, PowerBait, and nightcrawlers will do well for the spincasting crowd.
ANGEL LAKE
Fishing continues to be good here. Worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker have been working. Bobber fishing is working on some days but slow on others. Good flies for stripping include small leeches, crystal buggers, slumpbusters and wooly buggers (size 10 or smaller). This is the perfect water for a dry and a dropper. Dries should include elk hair caddis, small hoppers, yellow stimulators, royal trudes, royal Wulff’s and red or yellow humpies. Nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, zebra midges, soft hackles and chironomids fished under the dry flies should be productive. Small dark colored spinners with contrasting bright spots have caught trout as well. Just give the spinner enough time to sink close to the bottom before retrieving.
ALPINE LAKES
The road to the Lamoille Canyon Trailhead is now open giving access to the high mountain lakes and Ruby Crest Trail. Fishing conditions are good at the high mountain lakes. The same tactics and presentations that work at Angel Lake should work here. The further you get from the trailheads, the better the fishing. Nights at the higher elevations can be well below freezing this time of year. Be prepared for changing weather conditions and check the forecast before heading out.
STREAMS
Flows at area streams are about 30 to 50% of normal for this time of year but continue to show a bit of an uptick as plants are starting to go dormant for the fall and using less water. The water is cooling and the combination of cooler water and better stream flow should help fishing. October caddis are still about so small caddis dries or nymphs should be tried. Grasshopper and ant patterns are also great this time of year. As of September 30, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing 12 to 13 cfs, the Bruneau River at 6 cfs, the Jarbidge at 4.5 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 34 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.3 cfs, the South Fork at 9 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.4 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.3 cfs.