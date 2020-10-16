Joe's Fishing Hole: Perfect fall fishing weather

Wildhorse

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the 50s and while the algae is dying, there is still some suspended in the water. With overnight lows below freezing, the algae and weeds are disappearing, all that is needed now is for a big wind event to break them up. Trout fishing has been spotty, with anglers having both good and bad days. Fishing for perch is still good for numbers and fair to good for size. Bass fishing is fair. Find the perch and you should find the bass as they fatten up for winter. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, when fishing is slow in the arms, anglers should move out to the main body of the lake, especially the south end. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. Fishing below the dam is fair using hoppers and other dry fly patterns and fair to good swinging streamers and dead drifting nymphs. Silver or white minnow imitations have been working in the stream for spin anglers, but with shallow water fish the deeper pools and runs.