Joe's Fishing Hole: Safe ice starting to thaw

Like last year, the first week of March has seen some crazy warm temperatures. While it is cooling down for the weekend, earlier this week saw temperatures in the mid 60s! Not good for our snowpack. As of Friday, the snowpack in most Nevada basins ranged from a low of 66% of median to 90% of median, lower than the first week of March last year.

There is a front moving through this weekend that brought some rain on Friday, and hopefully will bring some snow on Saturday. While Elko is forecast for about an inch of snow, Spring Creek is predicted to get one to three inches and as you climb elevationally in the Rubies and East Humboldts, it should be even more.

Due to the warm weather, the ice is disappearing quickly on area waters and the rain and wind forecast will only speed it up. There are few safe places to ice fish with Wildhorse being the safest. Both Comins and Illipah have some safe ice, but the edges are quickly deteriorating and the hard clear ice of a week ago is turning to gray porous ice. Not good news. Anglers should drill test holes as they venture upon the ice at all waters except Wildhorse this weekend.

While the temperatures are forecast to cool, it should slow the ice loss through early next week, but then late next week as the daytime highs climb back into the 40s and 50s with overnight lows hovering around freezing, expect unsafe ice at most waters. Due to its eastern exposure and higher elevation, we may be able to get a couple of more weekends of ice fishing at Wildhorse.

It’s a tale of two lakes right now, with Wild Horse Reservoir holding at about 15 inches of ice and South Fork Reservoir which has about 90% open water. You can ice fish on your ATV at Wild Horse and you can fish from a boat at South Fork.

WILDHORSE

The ice is averaging 15 inches of good ice with little to no snow on top. With the rain forecast for Friday and then freezing overnight temperatures, expect slick ice over the weekend unless there is some snowfall on Saturday. There is little snow along the shorelines so snowmobiles aren’t recommended. Fishing for trout continues to be good using PowerBait or worms fished about four to six feet below the ice though a few are being caught throughout the depths. Trout have been averaging 15 to 20 inches with a few in the 20+ range. Perch fishing has been crazy good for numbers but most are smaller and it takes a lot of catching to get a few keepers. Great fishing for kids who don’t seem to care as much about size as the adults. For perch, fish within a foot of the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm. A slight jigging action occasionally helps. That being said, perch have been caught in all depths of water using just about any bait or presentation. If you are catching mostly small ones, move as they generally school by size. Those anglers willing to move and punch a lot of holes in the ice eventually start catching keepers, but not a lot of them. The ice skating rink by the state park boat ramp is in great shape so bring your skates. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, with the loop closest to the boat ramp open for campers.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

As of Thursday, March 3, South Fork was 90% open water with very unsafe ice on the north and eastern shorelines. Surface water temperatures on the west side were 41 degrees midweek. The main boat ramp is still unusable as the cove is still ice covered. The boat ramp at Coyote Cove is out of the water so is also unusable. Fishing has been fair to good for spin, bait and fly rodders with most anglers fishing from Jet Ski Beach. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off of the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore. Spin anglers report good luck with gold Kastmasters. Fly fishermen report that fishing has been fair to good for smaller trout with an occasional fish in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns have also caught fish. However, brown or root beer buggers and leeches with some flash have been doing well. A few bass have been reported.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar open water conditions as at South Fork. With this weekend’s forecast precipitation expect muddy driving conditions. The water level going into the winter was very low so it may not be worth the trip.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass was able to be crossed by high clearance 4WD vehicles this week, but depending upon how much snow falls at higher elevations may be impassable after this weekend’s predicted snow. Plenty of open water in the collection ditch and the ponds along the county line due to the warm weather. Fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. A few in the 20 + inch range have been reported. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Last week Jakes Creek had approximately 11 inches of ice but with the warm weather, expect open water along the edges and deteriorating ice. Anglers should drill test holes before venturing upon the ice. No recent report on angling pressure.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in this year. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Ice conditions are changing fast here with the warmer weather. The ice has been ranging between seven and 12 inches with a surface is still slick, though snow in the forecast for Saturday, surface conditions may improve. As of Thursday, March 3, the shorelines were starting to show some open water, especially on the north end. With overnight lows expected to drop into the high single digits to teens, the ice should stabilize somewhat, but anglers are encouraged to drill test holes before venturing upon the ice and use caution if venturing upon the ice. Fishing has been productive for 15 to 18 inch trout with an occasional bass or pike being caught. Nightcrawlers seem to be the bait of choice though some anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

As of Thursday, March 3, ice conditions were variable with six to 11 inches of ice and some open water along the shorelines. Anglers should drill test holes and use extreme caution if venturing upon the ice. No recent report from anglers but expect fair to good fishing for trout in the 12 to 15-inch range. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Not much change here as flows are similar to last week in most areas and shorelines are still mostly snow and ice covered. With this weekend’s projected precipitation expect access to be iffy to many of these waters, so leave a trip plan and go prepared to spend the night. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. As of March 4, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was showing ice but expect flows around 25 to 30 cfs, the Bruneau River is also showing ice but expect flows around 20 to 25 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 13.6 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek almost double of last week at 102 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4.8 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt around 15 cfs which is well below the median of 60-75 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.9 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.2 cfs.

