Joe's Fishing Hole: Sharpen your ice-fishing technique

Perch bites are very subtle, so you will need either a lighter rod or add a spring to the tip of the rod that will show when the fish are biting. Give the perch a chance to get the bait in their small mouths, so don’t always try to set the hook the second the rod moves. If you miss the bite, don’t pull your line in to see if you have any bait left right away, let it settle down to see if the fish will come right back and try again.

The ice is continues to improve averaging about 10 inches as of Thursday and in some areas approximately a foot. It rained here on Wednesday which knocked down much of the snow cover on the ice making walking easier. With the warm weather of the week, expect some water on top of the ice in the afternoons. The pressure ridges have settled down but still use caution around them. There is little snow on the ice or on shore so leave the snow machines at home. Very little change in fishing conditions though as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 30 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Location doesn’t seem to be as important as fishing conditions were similar in Penrod, Hendricks and off the state park boat ramp. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between nine and 11 inches are being caught. Trout were averaging between 14 and 18 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. Wildhorse was stocked with just over 100,000 trout in 2020.