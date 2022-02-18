Joe's Fishing Hole: Snowpack needs a snowy March

The winter started off great with December and the first week of January providing above average snow and putting the snowpack at or above 100% of median at that time. Unfortunately, the warm dry weather has sucked much of that moisture away. Currently the snowpack in Nevada basins is ranging from 65% to 89% of median.

The only bright spot is the southern Nevada Spring Mountains where snowpack is 115% of median. The Upper Humboldt River Basin, which includes the Ruby Mountains is at a dismal 66%, lower than at this time last year. This is after the light snowfall that we received earlier in the week.

The only bright spot in this is that the ground appears to be saturated, which should allow what little snowpack we have to reach the streams when it melts. While walking with my dogs through the sagebrush last weekend before the snow, the ground was muddy unlike last year when it was so dry that little of the melting snowpack hit the streams or reservoirs.

Something to consider, there is now such thing as a normal winter. The snowpack median is just that, a median of all the years of recorded snowpack. We live in the boom or bust environment of the high desert. So, pray for a snowy March to drop a lot of that great fish habitat on the mountains to provide good clean water well into the summer. If not, the stream fishing season is going to be a short one and some of Nevada’s reservoirs are going to be in trouble.

The annual Wildhorse Trout Derby is this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Feb.19 and 20. There is a $10 entry fee with 100% payout of that fee for the top three finishers each day. Each day is a separate tournament so you don’t have to participate in both days but are welcome to. There is also a separate contest for those interested in perch with a winner take all prize. Registration is 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. both days with judging from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. For more information call Amy’s Bar & Grill (formerly the Wildhorse Resort) at 775-388-3556.

WILDHORSE

Very little change here as the ice is averaging 15 inches of good clear ice with a skiff of snow on top to make walking easier. There is little snow along the shorelines so snowmobiles aren’t recommended. Fishing for trout continues to be good using PowerBait or worms fished about four to six feet below the ice though a few are being caught throughout the depths. Trout have been averaging 15 to 20 inches with a few in the 20+ range. Perch fishing has been good for numbers but most are smaller and it takes a lot of catching to get a few keepers. For perch fish within a foot of the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm. A slight jigging action occasionally helps. If you are catching mostly small ones, move as they generally school by size. Those anglers willing to move and punch a lot of holes in the ice eventually start catching keepers, but not a lot of them. The ice skating rink by the state park boat ramp is in great shape so bring your skates. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, with the loop closest to the boat ramp open for campers.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

The ice here is unsafe and anglers should stay off. The upside is that from where the river enters the reservoir at the south end to goose island, there is plenty of open water for fishing on the west side of the lake. Fly fishermen report that fishing has been fair for smaller trout with an occasional fish in the 15 to 20-inch range. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is more than likely 4WD only due to mud. The water level going into the winter was very low so it may not be worth the trip.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Someone punched through the drift at the top of Harrison Pass, but it is still iffy to go over the pass especially with the recent snow. Only those vehicles with high clearance and good tires should attempt it. There are still some drifts on the west side of the pass that could cause some problems. Carry chains and a shovel. It is still advised to use Secret Pass. The roads in Ruby Valley are in good condition. With the warmer weather there is plenty of open water in the collection ditch for fishing. Fishing has been fair for 13 to 16-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. A few in the 20 + inch range are occasionally reported. With the cold-water conditions fish deeper areas and springheads where the water is a bit warmer. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Egg patterns can be effective this time of year here. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. Much of the ice at the boat ramp is disappearing with the warmer weather but no recent reports of anglers fishing at the ramp.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately eight to 10 inches of ice. Anglers report slow fishing for trout using worms or PowerBait.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in this year. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

No change here. The ice at Comins is ranging between 10 and 15 inches of good hard ice, averaging 13 inches. There surface is slick with the warm afternoons melting the surface and then refreezing overnight. Traction devices on boots are recommended. On warmer afternoons there is standing water on the ice. Nightcrawlers seem to be the bait of choice though some anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

The road into the lake has been plowed and in good shape. At last report there was eight to 13 inches of good ice with some slick ice on the surface. Traction devices on boots are recommended. No recent report from anglers but expect good fishing for trout in the 12 to 15-inch range. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Not much change here as many streams are still mostly covered in ice due to overnight temperatures in the teens. Flows are similar to last week and shorelines are snow and ice covered and very slippery. Access is iffy to many of these waters due to springlike muddy conditions, so leave a trip plan and go prepared to spend the night. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. Fish the deeper pools and slower water (if open) where the fish hang out this time of year to conserve energy. As of February 18, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was showing ice but expect flows around 30 to 35 cfs, the Bruneau River is also showing ice but expect flows around 20 to 25 cfs, the Jarbidge is another water showing ice, but expect flows between 5 and 10 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek is flowing at 64 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 5.4 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at a low 10 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.9 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.4 cfs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0