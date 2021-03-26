Joe's Fishing Hole: South Fork Tournament results

As of Thursday, March 25, the ice was averaging 17 inches thick and anglers could access it though, ATVs were not recommended. By this weekend, expect very soft edges and deteriorating ice. By Sunday it may be difficult to get on the ice. Not as many anglers have been on the ice, but fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day. Perch numbers are still good, but not as many keeper sized are being caught. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Perch are being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Worms were working for trout. If you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.