Joe's Fishing Hole: Stay off the ice for now

There is ice on many of our reservoirs, and it is extremely unsafe. There are always a few foolish anglers who like to live dangerously and get on the ice before they should, so in their honor here are some very basic rules about ice safety.
All ice at this time should be treated as unsafe! Generally, Wildhorse ice is not safe until after Christmas, while South Fork is hardly ever safe before New Year’s and some years even later.
The most dangerous time to be on the ice is at the beginning and the end of the ice fishing season when the ice conditions can change very quickly. What is 4 inches one day may be 2 inches or 7 inches the next depending on winds, water currents, springs or temperature. When we talk about ice thickness and safety, we are talking about hard, clear ice, not packed snow, not slush and not ice with lots of air bubbles in it.
If the ice is less than three inches thick, stay off. At four inches, a person can walk on the ice and it should be safe for fishing if there isn’t a crowd of people standing together. To fish with a group of anglers five to six inches is necessary.
While the Nevada Department of Wildlife does not recommend taking a vehicle on the ice, it is generally accepted that seven inches or more of new clear ice will support a snowmobile or ATV. No matter what, use common sense and always err on the side of caution.
So have a little patience and give the ice a chance to be plenty safe enough to venture on. We will be putting ice thicknesses when available in this fishing report every week. Or you can go to www.ndow.org and look at the fishing reports there for the Eastern Region to check for ice thicknesses.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse is covered in very unsafe ice. No fishing reports from here until it is safe, which will probably be around Christmas. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy, but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
The coves are icing over and the east and south ends of the lake also have unsafe ice. However, there is still plenty of open water to fish on the west side, though it will ice up soon. Anglers continue to report good fishing for trout from shore. Surface water temperatures are the high 30s. So get some open water fishing in while you can. Bait anglers are having luck using nightcrawlers or rainbow sparkle PowerBait with garlic sent, fished with a slip sinker off the bottom about 30 feet from shore. As the day warms up, worms seem to start to work as well. Fly fishermen are catching fish using black or brown leech patterns, as well as snail patterns, fished with an intermediate sink line. They also continue to have success fishing balanced leeches, chironomids (midge larvae), or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in four to 10 feet of water is working well (again about 30 feet from shore). Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity and fishing off of the shore below the east side campground has been productive for trout. South Fork was stocked with approximately 30,000 nine to 10-inch rainbow trout in October and November.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
The water level is average for this time of year and surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 30s. Some ice in the mornings, but like South Fork it still has open water for fishing. Fishing is fair to good for 12 to 15-inch trout and bass fishing is slow. Black leeches have been working for both trout and bass. Chironomid patterns are also working for trout. Black or dark green spinners with contrasting spots are working for spin fishermen. For the most part, the same presentations that are used at South Fork, should work here.
RUBY LAKE NWR
Bass fishing is done here with the south marsh icing over. The collection ditch was ice free as of Dec. 3. Fishing is good for 10- to 14-inch trout at the collection ditch which was stocked with approximately 7,000 trout in October. Water level in the collection ditch has improved and a few large trout are being taken. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Anglers need to use sub-surface flies such as leech patterns, wooly buggers or crystal buggers. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PTs, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, prince nymphs and egg patterns. Governor’s Pond has been stocked and fishing is good there. In the crystal, clear water of the collection ditch, if you can see the fish, they can see you. Go low, slow and wear drab clothing.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
No recent report, but expect this lake to also be covered in unsafe ice. If there is open water, he usual PowerBait and worms as well as small spinners were working for trout. Fly rodders should be using chironomids, hares ears, PT nymphs, copper Johns, and black or olive wooly buggers.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is currently sitting at approximately 40 to 50% of capacity and is ice free. A total of 4,050 Rainbow Trout were stocked into the reservoir in 2020. Expect some skim ice along the shore in the mornings, but open water for much of the day.
CAVE LAKE:
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels. The lake is covered in unsafe ice. Due to safety issues with the dam, water is being kept low and with fluctuating water levels, expect unsafe ice for much of the winter.
COMINS LAKE
Comins is covered with unsafe ice, though as of Wednesday, Dec. 2, there was a bit of open water at the north end. No recent report on fishing. With overnight lows hovering around 10 degrees, ice is here to stay, even though the daytime highs are expected to be in the 40’s to 50 degrees over the next week. The combination means that while there will continue to be ice, it will be a while before it is safe to fish on.
ILLIPAH
Earlier this week, the lake was ice covered with unsafe ice and then with the wind some of it opened back up. However, expect it to ice over soon if it hasn’t already done so.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are now frozen and fishing is done for the winter. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
The colder water temperatures and nights below freezing have shut off hatches in area streams. Higher elevation streams have snow and ice bank conditions making fishing difficult. With the colder temperatures, stream fishing is slowing down. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work it slowly. Stream flows are down a bit due to the colder temperatures forming ice. As of December 3, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at a low 10 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River showing ice, the Jarbidge at 7 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 41 cfs, Lamoille Creek showing ice at the gauging station, the South Fork of the Humboldt showing ice, Cleve Creek at 7 cvs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at a very low 2.5 cfs.
