Joe's Fishing Hole: Stay off the ice for now

The coves are icing over and the east and south ends of the lake also have unsafe ice. However, there is still plenty of open water to fish on the west side, though it will ice up soon. Anglers continue to report good fishing for trout from shore. Surface water temperatures are the high 30s. So get some open water fishing in while you can. Bait anglers are having luck using nightcrawlers or rainbow sparkle PowerBait with garlic sent, fished with a slip sinker off the bottom about 30 feet from shore. As the day warms up, worms seem to start to work as well. Fly fishermen are catching fish using black or brown leech patterns, as well as snail patterns, fished with an intermediate sink line. They also continue to have success fishing balanced leeches, chironomids (midge larvae), or small nymphs in black or red under an indicator. Fishing snow cones and midge larva a foot off the bottom in four to 10 feet of water is working well (again about 30 feet from shore). Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. The state park campground is open at 50% of capacity and fishing off of the shore below the east side campground has been productive for trout. South Fork was stocked with approximately 30,000 nine to 10-inch rainbow trout in October and November.