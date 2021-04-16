Joe's Fishing Hole: Stream fishing at peak now

While the recent precipitation was welcome, we are still standing at about 75% of normal for both the water year and for the snowpack. If you look at streamflows, which are averaging 10-25% of normal for most of eastern Nevada, this doesn’t bode well for stream fishing later on in the summer.
The only bright spot for stream flows is Elko County, where the streams are averaging between 50 and 75% of normal -- much better than in the rest of the region. As we have discussed before, the ground is so dry that any snowmelt is being absorbed into the ground instead of running off into the streams.
It also means that many of our streams are fishable now, though the colder water temperatures still have the fish moving a bit slow and holding in deeper pools. If you want to fish streams, you better hit them early rather than late this summer.
WILDHORSE
Wildhorse, as of April 15, was about 40% open water and fishing has been good, especially for fly rodders. You still can’t launch a boat, but float tubes and kick boats will help you get around. Just be aware of the prevailing wind, so the ice sheet doesn’t block you from where you launched. Chironomids, red copper Johns, and black balanced leeches seem to be the ticket for fly rodders. Worms and PowerBait should work for bait fishermen, while small dark spinners with brightly colored blades should be working for spin anglers. The tailwater below the dam has below average flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. The further downstream you get, the better the flows as the tributaries join the main stream.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
Surface water temperatures were in the low 50’s this week and fishing has been good. The dock is in at the main boat ramp and the water level is good for launching a boat here. However, the boat ramp at Jet Ski Beach is not useable due to a drop off at the end of the ramp which will get your trailer tires stuck. Anglers are having success with both worms and PowerBait with fish averaging 15 to 18 inches and a few over 20. The catch rate is fair to good depending upon the day. Fish have moved closer to shore, with trout being caught 20 to 30 feet from shore. Flies that have caught fish include leech patterns, red copper Johns, wooly buggers, hares ears and midge patterns. Midges are starting to hatch with this warm weather and can make up almost 50% of a trout’s diet on our high desert reservoirs and up to 80% in the spring. Fly rodders should start fishing midge patterns for success. Ice cream cones, red butt buzzers, red and silver zebra midges, chromies and frostbite chironomids are all working. Red seems to be the magic color. On windy days with the waves stirring up the muddy bottom, fly fishermen should do well fishing the edges of the mud plumes with chironomids (midges). Fishing at Jet Ski Beach has been fair to good depending upon the day. Fishing on either side of the dam has been good as has been the south end of the lake where the river empties into the lake. Fishing in the river below the dam and above the reservoir has been slow with low flows though they are increasing. The long term mean flows for this time of year are around 150 cfs and current flows are only around 25cfs, up from 20 cfs last week.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is ice free with very low water levels and a soft muddy shoreline. There was a trout die off last summer, so no trout are left here. A few blue gill and bass, but no report on how fishing is. The shorelines are soft and muddy.
WILSON RESERVOIR
Fishing has been good with anglers catching fish using a variety of presentations. For the bait anglers, worms seem to be working better than PowerBait. Spin fishermen should be using black spinners with gold blades. Fly rodders were having good luck with purple wooly buggers. Since Wilson often fishes similar to South Fork, bring the chironomid patterns. The water level is down about 6 feet, and chances are that the lake won’t spill this year. The road is probably back to mud due to the precipitation this week, but will dry out quickly.
RUBY LAKE NWR
No change here as fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day and location, with high water levels and turbid water. The fish that are being caught are with leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. On warmer afternoons if you see insects hatching, switch to midge emergers, blue wing olive emergers or dries. Small brightly colored spinners were doing fair for spin fishermen. Anglers may now fish the water behind and downstream of the hatchery. Harrison Pass is now open to two-wheel drive vehicles.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
Jakes Creek Reservoir is now ice free. The road is muddy again, but should dry out quickly this weekend. Expect fair to good fishing for trout and slow fishing for bass. The usual worms and PowerBait, as well as small spinners, rooster tails, and panther Martins should work. Fly rodders should be using black or olive wooly buggers or leech patterns, hares ears, PT nymphs and chironomid patterns.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
Cold Creek Reservoir is now at minimum pool due to outlet structure repair being done by Kinross. There is very little water and is mostly ice free.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water level and ice free. Fishing should be good using the usual worms or PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using PT nymphs, hares ears, small wooly buggers and Cave Lake specials. Expect soft, muddy shorelines.
COMINS LAKE
Comins Lake is ice free. So far fishing has been good this spring with 16-to-20-inch Rainbow Trout being caught. The water is sitting in the 40s so the Largemouth Bass in the lake are still lethargic. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, a variety of spinners, wet flies behind a bubble, and even PowerBait. Minnow imitations and large streamer patterns have been working for northern pike, many of which have been staged for spawning on the southeast shoreline. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If the pike doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Do not put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
The lake is now ice free and is sitting at approximately 90% of capacity. Anglers will do well on nightcrawlers, spinners, and PowerBait. Fly rodders should be using olive or black wooly buggers, black leeches, red copper Johns, GR hares ears, PT nymphs and prince nymphs.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed, and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are frozen, and fishing is done until summer. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
Snow, ice, and muddy bank conditions are making fishing difficult. Stream flows are up a bit over the past week. In northern Elko County, where the snow pack is the best, stream flows have increased significantly and some are unfishable. However, most streams in eastern Nevada are still well below normal. As of April 15, the East Fork of the Owyhee was flowing at 81 cfs, the Bruneau River at 82 cfs, the Jarbidge is flowing at 27 cfs (access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 152 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 12.5 cfs, the South Fork up a bit at 32 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.8 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3.5 cfs.