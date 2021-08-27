Joe's Fishing Hole: The pros and cons of algae

There are harmful algal blooms that are the rapid growth of algae or cyanobacteria that can cause harm to people, animals or the local ecology. Harmful algal or cyanobacteria can look like foam, scum, paint or mats on the surface of the water and can be different colors. Think blue-green algae, which are not algae at all, but types of microscopic cyanobacteria that have formed dense colonies that show up as a “bloom.” This is currently not the algae that are being seen at Wildhorse or South Fork Reservoirs.

Prop rock (in the canyon by the dam) and the island just off the state park are just below the surface and hazards to boaters. One boat hit prop rock this past weekend so slow down in those areas and watch your depth finders. The water is also green with algae that is typical for this time of year. Trout fishing is slow to fair while bass and perch fishing are good. With surface water temperatures in the mid-70s the trout are well down in the water column. Trout anglers will need to get their presentations down to 12 to 15 feet to have the best chance of catching them. Leech patterns and the usual nymph assortment of copper Johns, hares ears, pheasant tails and chironomids should all be working. Bait anglers should be using worms or PowerBait fished off the bottom or suspended well below a bobber. Small spinners should also be effective, just give them plenty of time to sink deeper into the water column. Boaters can try flashers tipped with worms on a downrigger to reach the proper depth. Bass anglers have had success with orange pumpkin and green pumpkin soft plastics as well as perch-colored crankbaits. Orange or gold has also been a good color for perch, bass and trout. Expect to catch several perch between bass and trout hookups. Anglers may keep one black bass 15 inches or longer.