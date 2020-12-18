Joe's Fishing Hole: The ups and downs of snow on ice

We got some much needed moisture this week, and the forecast shows a possibility of some more just after the Christmas weekend. Keep the snow dances going.
The snow on the ice is both good and bad. It’s good in that it insulates the ice from the extreme temperature swings of day vs. night and helps control the pressure ridges. Its bad in that it insulates the ice from the very cold nighttime temperatures that will help it build thickness.
I’m not sure if this is a conundrum or a dichotomy or a bit of both? Once in a while I do get to use big words. Even if I don’t know what they mean. LOL.
There is some safe ice out there for ice fishing, but anglers still need to proceed with caution and drill test holes before venturing too far onto the ice. The two lakes with some safe ice are Wildhorse and Comins Lake. Both have around six inches of ice in places, though there are also some thin spots of unsafe ice on each.
If you want more information on ice fishing or ice safety, NDOW’s podcast this week is on that topic. You can go to iTunes or Sound Cloud to listen. If you aren’t familiar with those platforms, just go to NDOW’s Facebook page for the link. NDOW is also celebrating the 25 Days of Fishmas on Facebook, so check out the great pictures and Saturday’s Hotspots.
WILDHORSE
Last weekend there was some open water and this weekend there is about six inches of ice near the state park boat ramp and in the Hendricks Arm. However, there are still areas of unsafe ice, so don’t venture too far without drilling test holes and have the appropriate safety equipment. Anglers fishing the Hendricks arm on Thursday were doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in about 25 feet of water using small plastic grubs tipped with a bit of worm close to the bottom. Trout were being caught in the same area but were cruising just about five feet under the ice. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between nine and 11 inches were caught. Trout were averaging between 14 and 18 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are very icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen. Wildhorse was stocked with just over 100,000 trout in 2020.
SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR
South Fork is still mostly covered in unsafe ice. There was just a small piece of open water on the west side earlier in the week, but chances are it has closed up. If there is still open water there this weekend, the usual rainbow sparkle PowerBait fished off the bottom using a slip sinker should work. Worms can be tried as the sun gets high in the sky and things warm up. For fly rodders chironomid patterns, copper Johns, small hare’s ears, pheasant tail nymphs and balanced leeches should be tried. Fishing below the dam in the river has been slow with very low flows. South Fork was stocked with almost 107,000 trout in 2020.
JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR
The lake is iced over with unsafe ice, except where the aerator is. Due to the aerator and the size of the lake, ice is generally never safe for ice fishing. The water level is very low so pray for a good winter to fill this reservoir up.
WILSON RESERVOIR
No recent report, but this lake often mimics South Fork so expect it to be covered in unsafe ice. At last report, fishing was fair to good for 12 to 15-inch trout and bass fishing was very slow. Black leeches and chironomid patterns were working for trout. or dark green spinners with contrasting spots are working for spin fishermen. Of course the usual worms and PowerBait should work. Expect the road to be 4WD only with the recent precipitation.
RUBY LAKE NWR
The collection ditch was mostly ice free as of December 16. Fishing has been good for 10 to 16-inch trout at the collection ditch which was stocked with approximately 7,000 trout in October. Anglers report catching fish averaging about two pounds at the collection ditch using balanced leeches. Water level in the collection ditch has improved but it has been a bit turbid which is good news for anglers. Small brightly colored spinners were doing well. Anglers need to use sub-surface flies such as leech patterns, wooly buggers or crystal buggers. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs such as PT’s, hares ears, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, prince nymphs and egg patterns.
JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR
As of Tuesday, December 8, this water was 80% ice covered with unsafe ice and chances are it is completely covered with unsafe ice. Fishing is done here until the ice is safe, which should be sometime between Christmas and New Year’s depending upon the weather.
COLD CREEK RESERVOIR
The reservoir is currently sitting at approximately 40 to 50% of capacity, though it has come up a bit with the recent moisture, and is mostly ice free with shore access for fishing. One angler reports fair fishing last week here using small dark emerger flies. For bait anglers, the usual worms or PowerBait would be a good place to start as well as small spinners or rooster tails. A total of 4,050 Rainbow Trout were stocked into the reservoir in 2020. Expect some skim ice along the shore in the mornings, but open water for much of the day.
CAVE LAKE
Cave Lake is sitting approximately 15 feet below normal water levels. The lake is covered in unsafe ice. Due to safety issues with the dam, water is being kept low and with fluctuating water levels, expect unsafe ice for much of the winter.
COMINS LAKE
Comins is mostly covered with five to six inches of safe ice though there are some isolated spots that have open water and/or thin ice. Please advance cautiously and drill a test hole or two in the area you want to fish. Worms seem to work best through the ice though PowerBait can work as well. Jigging with minnow imitations can also work. Anglers please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. If it doesn’t have the transmitter tag, please humanely dispatch the fish. Don’t put it back in the lake.
ILLIPAH
Illipah is covered in unsafe ice. Expect it to be unsafe for a couple of weeks.
ANGEL LAKE
The road is closed and the lake is ice covered. There will be no fishing reports for this lake until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
ALPINE LAKES
With snow on the mountains only the most experienced backcountry travelers should attempt to reach the lakes. The lakes are now frozen and fishing is done for the winter. There will be no more fishing reports for the high alpine lakes until late spring or early summer depending upon the winter.
STREAMS
The colder water temperatures and nights below freezing have shut off hatches in area streams. Snow and ice bank conditions are making fishing difficult. With the colder temperatures, stream fishing is slowing down. Expect the fish to be sluggish and anglers will need to put their presentations right in front of the fish and work it slowly. Stream flows are down a bit due to the colder temperatures forming ice. As of December 10, the East Fork of the Owyhee is showing ice but last week was flowing at a low 9 cubic feet/second (cfs), the Bruneau River also showing ice and travel is not recommended here, the Jarbidge at 5.5 cfs (access through Idaho), Salmon Falls Creek at 57 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 2.6 cfs, the South Fork at 7 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 3 cfs.
