Joe's Fishing Hole: Time to get off the ice?

Last weekend saw a near tragedy averted. Two anglers crossing Wildhorse Reservoir on a side-by-side drove across a weak spot on the ice and had their vehicle break through and sink to the bottom. As it did, the ice and water around them prohibited the opening of the doors and they had to evacuate the UTV through the windshield.

This happened where the Hendricks Arm opens into the main body of the lake. In February, temperatures soared to unseasonably warm temperatures in northern Nevada, with daytime highs climbing into the 60s. This caused the ice to expand forming pressure ridges, which become weak spots in the ice. Pressure ridges form regularly where the Hendricks Arm meets the lake.

The first week of March, temperatures dropped significantly 30 degrees cooler than February, causing the ice to contract along the ridge creating open water. The very cold single digit nighttime temperatures then allowed ice to form over the open water, but only an inch or two. Add the light snowfall the night before that covered the change in ice color and thickness, the UTV driving across it and the accident occurred.

Luckily, the occupants escaped and were safe. However, an ice skater in California and an angler in Utah both died this winter falling through unsafe ice. Spring ice conditions change quickly and while one part of a lake may be safe, other parts may not. Ice off the Wild Horse State Park boat ramp was 16 to 18 inches of good ice this past Wednesday. That same day, ice at the north end of the lake where the canyon to the dam begins, was similar in thickness but was soft and porous. It may support a person, but definitely not an ATV or UTV.

Anglers need to use caution, carry appropriate safety gear and use common sense, especially early and late in the ice fishing season. As of Thursday, March 10, the only safe ice in the eastern region is at Wildhorse Reservoir. But parts of the lake have ice that is not only questionable, but unsafe, and with the warming trend forecast for the next 10 days it will only degrade.

The lake water level is rising a bit due to precipitation and snowmelt. With the warmer weather forecast for the next 10 days shorelines will become soft, muddy and open water will start to appear. At this time, foot traffic only is recommended at Wildhorse. Anglers should avoid any areas where there is open water at the shoreline and stay away from where both the Hendricks and Penrod Arms meet the main body of the lake, as well as a spot on the west shore where a hot spring under water creates bad ice.

WILDHORSE

The ice is averaging 15-18 inches of good ice off the state park boat ramp but gray porous ice of the same thickness at the north end of the lake and weak areas where the Hendricks and Penrod Arms meet the main body of the lake. There is a crust of snow on top hiding the difference between the good and porous ice so foot traffic only is recommended on the ice. Keep ATV’s and UTV’s off the ice. With the warmer forecast expect ice conditions to deteriorate quickly over the next week to 10 days, especially with the rain and wind that is forecast for the middle of next week. Other than the ice conditions, fishing conditions are similar to last week. Fishing for trout continues to be good using PowerBait or worms fished about four to six feet below the ice though a few are being caught throughout the depths. Trout have been averaging 15 to 20 inches with a few in the 20+ range. Perch fishing continues to be good for numbers but most are smaller and it takes a lot of catching to get a few keepers. Great fishing for kids who don’t seem to care as much about size as adults. For perch, fish within a foot of the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm. A slight jigging action occasionally helps. That being said, perch have been caught in all depths of water using just about any bait or presentation. If you are catching mostly small ones, move as they generally school by size. Those anglers willing to move and punch a lot of holes in the ice eventually start catching keepers, but not a lot of them. The ice skating rink by the state park boat ramp is in great shape so bring your skates. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, with the loop closest to the boat ramp open for campers.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

South Fork is almost ice free with some ice at the north end and in the coves on the east side of the lake. The main boat ramp is still unusable as the cove is still ice covered. The boat ramp at Coyote Cove is out of the water so is also unusable. Little has changed in fishing conditions and while some days produce fish, others have not. Fishing has been fair to good for spin, bait and fly rodders with most anglers fishing from Jet Ski Beach. Bait anglers seem to be having the best luck with worms floated off of the bottom about 20-30 feet from shore. Spin anglers report good luck with gold Kastmasters and spinners. Fly fishermen report that fishing has also been fair to good for trout in the 12 to 18 inch range, with an occasional fish over 20 inches. Fishing is variable with some days an angler lucky to catch one or two fish and other days able to land five to 10 trout. Most are being caught with chironomid (midge larva) patterns fished under an indicator. Black, olive or purple wooly buggers and leech patterns have also caught fish. However, brown or root beer colored wooly buggers and leeches with some flash have been doing well. A few bass have been reported.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

The road was in good shape earlier this weekend, but the water is low and covered in very unsafe ice. It’s not worth the trip until there is open water for fishing which should happen quickly. Since the big question every spring is when will the lake spill, with the low water levels and lack of snow pack, it probably won’t spill this year.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass was able to be crossed by high clearance 4WD vehicles last weekend, but depending upon how much snow fell at higher elevations this week, it may be difficult or impassable after Wednesday and Thursday’s snow. Plenty of open water in the collection ditch and the ponds, but with the colder temperatures this week there was some ice where the water slowed, especially along the cattails and tules. Fishing has been fair to good for 13 to 18-inch fish depending upon the day and location on the ditch. A few in the 20 + inch range have been reported. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs fished under an indicator are recommended. Very small dry flies have also been effective on warmer afternoons. Size 16 to 20 elk hair caddis, blue winged olives, ants and Griffith’s gnats should all be effective. Egg patterns have also caught a few fish. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

No recent report, but two weeks ago, Jakes Creek had approximately 11 inches of ice but with the warm weather, expect open water along the edges and deteriorating ice conditions and probably unsafe ice. Anglers should drill test holes before venturing upon the ice. No recent report on angling pressure.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in this year. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Ice conditions are changing fast here with the warmer weather. As of Thursday, March 10, the north end of the lake was 1/3 open water with fishing access to open water from shore. The south end was ice covered, but with unsafe ice. Please stay off the ice. No recent report of fish being caught in the open water but fishing had been productive for 15-to-18-inch trout through the ice and should continue to be fair to good in the open water. Nightcrawlers seem to be the bait of choice though some anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows or spoons jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched. There is no limit on the pike.

ILLIPAH

As of Thursday, March 10, Illipah was covered in unsafe ice with some open water starting to appear along the shorelines. Anglers should stay off the ice. With the warmer weather predicted expect open water for fishing sometime in the next week to 10 days. For bait anglers nightcrawlers and PowerBait are the best bet. Small spinners, spoons and Kastmasters in gold for those throwing hardware should work. For fly rodders, this time of year chironomid patterns are recommended as they can make up as much as 80% of the trout’s diet in the spring in our high desert reservoirs. Black or olive wooly buggers and black, olive or wine-colored leech patterns may also entice trout.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Not a lot of change, with some streams down a bit and others up a bit. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. Expect springtime snow, ice and muddy driving conditions into many of these streams. As of March 10, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was flowing at 31 cfs, the Bruneau River was showing ice but expect flows around 20 to 25 cfs, the Jarbidge was flowing at 10.3 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek down to 82.7 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 8 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt between 12 and 22 cfs which is well below the median of 70-80 cfs for this time of year, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 1.9 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.7 cfs.

