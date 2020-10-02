Joe's Fishing Hole: Trout are spawning

Surface water temperatures have dropped into the high 50s to low 60s depending upon location and time of day. The algae is starting to clear with the colder temperatures and it won’t be long before the weeds start to go. Trout fishing is picking up for shore anglers as they move into shallower water. Fishing for perch is very good for numbers and fair to good for size. Fishing for trout is fair to good though some anglers are complaining about catching more perch than trout. Bass fishing is still good but starting to slow. Find the perch and you will find the bass. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation. Fishing below the dam is still good using hoppers and other dry fly patterns though as the weather cools they will become less effective. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.