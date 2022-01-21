Joe's Fishing Hole: Wanted: More snow

Ice fishing is on and we have safe ice at most waters. However, we really need more moisture as the sunny afternoons are slowly diminishing snowpack. Luckily, nighttime lows are well below freezing and at this time the loss is minimal.

This is the time of year when most of our moisture is dropped and the last few couple of weeks have been dry. While we aren’t losing much in the way of snowpack, we should actually be growing it so the net result is still a bit of a loss.

Northern Elko County did get a bit of snow this week, but not much. A little fell at the higher elevations of the Rubies, but again, not much. The 10-day forecast calls for fairly dry weather until a slight chance of snow in early February. Just keep on dancing the snow dance.

For those anglers into hard water fishing, the Ely Rotary Club ice fishing derby is Saturday, Feb. 5, at Comins Lake. This is a great event with lots of prizes and comradery. With it being at Comins Lake, chances for a large trout are much improved over when it is at Cave Lake. Grab a few friends and head on down for a fun day of ice fishing. For more information you can go to the Ely Rotary Club Facebook page or elynevada.net/event/rotary-club-ice-fishing-derby-2020/.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, Jan. 20, Wildhorse had nine to 13 inches of ice near the state park boat ramp but was averaging 11 inches in most places. There is a skiff of snow on top to help walking, but some slick spots have formed. Thursday’s snow may have helped with that. The contrast between very warm afternoons and very cold nighttime temperatures is starting to build pressure ridges but most are not too bad. There is one on the west side of the lake anglers should stay away from. Fishing for trout has been fair to good in water that is six to 12 feet deep using PowerBait or worms fished about halfway down in the water column. A few have been counted in deeper water. Trout have been averaging 15 to 20 inches. Perch fishing has been fair to good for numbers but it takes a lot of catching to get a few keepers. The larger perch generally are deeper in the water column, often 25 to 35 feet deep, the best fishing for the larger fish is further from shore so anglers do need to head out from shore into deeper water. For perch fish within a foot of the bottom in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic jigs tipped with a piece of worm. A slight jigging action occasionally helps. If you are catching mostly small ones, move as they generally school by size. Those anglers willing to move and punch a lot of holes in the ice eventually start catching keepers. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, with the loop closest to the boat ramp having been plowed for campers.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

On Thursday, Jan. 20, the lake was ice covered with ice that is still four to five inches of ice with no snow on top making it very slick. South Fork is notorious for variable thickness of ice and while four to five inches is okay for walking on, please drill test holes as you venture onto the ice. No recent reports from anglers fishing here.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is 4WD only with the snow and mud.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is closed so anglers will need to access the Refuge through Secret Pass. There is ice at the north end of the ditch though open water where there are springs. However, there is plenty of open water for fishing in the rest of the collection ditch and fishing has been fair to good depending upon the day. With the cold-water conditions fish deeper areas and springheads where the water is a bit warmer. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Egg patterns can be effective this time of year here. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. There is three inches of unsafe gray ice at the boat ramp. Not worth going on especially with all the springs there will be weak spots.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately eight to 10 inches of ice. Anglers report slow fishing for trout,

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in 2022. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage in December and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake, it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Ice is best at the south end with approximately nine to 12 inches of good ice. Thinner at the north end but still should be safe, just drill some test holes there. It is starting to get slick with the warm afternoons melting the surface and then refreezing overnight. Anglers continue to report good fishing for 15 to 18-inch rainbows on night crawlers. A few anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Pike anglers have had some success using artificial minnows jigged through the ice for 12-to-18-inch fish. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange Floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched.

ILLIPAH

Expect 4WD conditions going into the lake. At last report there was eight to 10 inches of ice here but be sure to drill test holes before venturing too far onto the ice. Like the other lakes in the area expect slick conditions on the ice. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Many streams are mostly covered in ice with open water where flows are faster. Shorelines are now and ice covered and very slippery. If fishing these streams, fish the ice edges. Access is iffy to many of these waters. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. Fish the deeper pools and slower water (if open) where the fish hang out this time of year to conserve energy. As of January 20, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was showing ice but expect flows around 30 cfs, the Bruneau River is also showing ice but expect flows around 20 cfs, the Jarbidge at 7.6cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 66 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 3.5 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt between 8 and 15 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.5 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.8 cfs.

