Joe's Fishing Hole: Warning: Sloppy fishing conditions ahead

How cruel Mother Nature can be. Sub-zero nighttime temperatures and snow around the holidays to build some ice and then low 40s and rain this week halting ice growth and causing very sloppy fishing conditions.

While daytime highs will be in the low to mid-30s, overnight lows are expected to dip back into the teens this weekend helping to stabilize the ice and hopefully help it gain a bit more thickness. South Fork lost some ice this week and won’t be safe for a while yet. Wildhorse has safe ice for walking and fishing, but not safe enough for snowmobiles or ATVs. Currently it is very sloppy and good calf high waterproof boots are recommended.

With above freezing sunny afternoons, and much colder well below freezing nights, the ice will start to expand and contract. This may cause a lot of ice movement and form cracks and ice ridges. Anglers should steer clear of the larger cracks and all ice ridges as these are weak spots.

With the cracks and ridges, lack of snow and melting of the surface ice in the afternoons, the ice may soon become extremely slick and very dangerous to walk on. Crampons or cleats of some sort are recommended under these conditions.

When we talk about ice thickness we are talking about good hard clear ice. Gray ice or very slushy ice is an indication that the ice is rotten and should be avoided. At four inches of good clear hard ice, it is safe to walk and fish on as long as anglers are not crowded close together. Seven inches is enough for an ATV or snowmobile.

It is especially important to be cautious both early in the winter and late in the spring, as temperature fluctuations combined with wind have more influence on the thickness of the ice at these times. An area that is safe one day, may not be safe a couple of days later because of warm weather.

WILDHORSE

As of Thursday, Jan. 6, Wildhorse had ice ranging from 4 to 6 inches, with lots of slush and standing water on top. There are still some pockets of layered ice. Layered ice is where there is a base layer of ice, a layer of water and then another thinner layer of ice on top which is often broken through getting feet wet. In areas close to shore it is safe for ice fishing, but at this time it is not safe for ATVs and snowmobiles. Hopefully with nighttime lows dropping into the teens, the slush will start to dissipate, though the daytime highs are still forecast to be above freezing for the foreseeable future. Fishing for trout has been fair to good in water that is six to 12 feet deep using PowerBait or worms. Perch fishing has been fair to good for numbers and poor to fair for size. The larger perch generally are deeper in the water column, often 25 to 35 feet deep, the best fishing for the larger fish is further from shore which is where the ice is thinner and most anglers are not going. The State Park Campground is open on a first come first served, though nighttime temperatures in single digits on Saturday night and then warming up to around freezing early next week. Reports of anglers doing well on trout, but no reports on perch. Biologists expect good fishing through the ice this winter for both trout and perch.

SOUTH FORK RESERVOIR

On Thursday, Jan. 6, the lake was ice covered with unsafe ice. This lake is in limbo between unsafe ice with no open water for fishing. With daytime highs forecast into the low to mid-30’s it is going to be a while before this lake is safe for ice fishing.

JIGGS/ZUNINO RESERVOIR

Almost dry and no fish.

WILSON RESERVOIR

No recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is 4WD only with the snow and mud.

RUBY LAKE NWR

Harrison Pass is closed so anglers will need to access the Refuge through Secret Pass. The Ruby Valley Road is sloppy and muddy in places so drive carefully. There is ice on the collection ditch but a fair amount has dissipated with the warmer weather leaving plenty of open water for fishing. With the cold water conditions fish deeper areas and springheads where the water is a bit warmer. Chironomid patterns such as zebra midges, Yankee buzzers, chromies and ice cream cones should work. Other flies such as Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are recommended. Egg patterns can be effective this time of year here. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. Last week there was approximately five inches of ice at the boat ramp in the south marsh. With the warmer weather ice may not be as thick so drill test holes before venturing upon it.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

Jakes Creek has approximately eight inches of ice and there were indications of anglers fishing, but no recent reports on how fishing is.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in 2022. The lake is closed to fishing at this time. NDOW conducted a fish salvage last week and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Last week ice ranged in thickness from five to nine inches with snow on top. The snow did help insulate the ice from the warmer temperatures, but it has made things slushy and wet. Anglers report good fishing for 15 to 18-inch rainbows on night crawlers. A few anglers also appeared to be doing well using PowerBait. Soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm should also be effective. Anglers, please note that NDOW has placed radio tags in several Northern Pike. These pike will have an orange floy tag near their dorsal fin and a small antenna (~ 7 inches long) coming from their stomach. Please return these fish to the water for research purposes. All other pike should be humanely dispatched.

ILLIPAH

At last check the road into the lake still hadn’t been plowed and with the warmer weather expect springtime muddy road conditions so it is 4WD only into the lake. Throw in a set of chains and a shovel so that your fishing trip doesn’t get cut short by getting stuck on the way in. Expect four to seven inches of ice here but be sure to drill test holes before venturing too far onto the ice. Like the other lakes in the area standing water and slush are probably going to be found. The usual nightcrawlers or PowerBait should work here as well as dark colored soft plastic jigs tipped with a worm.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall. Travel into the high mountains at this time is not recommended due to avalanche conditions.

STREAMS

Expect springtime driving conditions with frozen roads in the morning but muddy on the way out once it warms up. Access is iffy to many of these waters. Anglers need to go into Idaho to access the Bruneau and the Jarbidge. Shorelines are slippery and dangerous with ice, snow and mud. With recent precipitation and warming temperatures flows are up in almost all the streams north of I80, while south of there they are similar to last week. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. Fish the deeper pools and slower water where the fish hang out this time of year to conserve energy. As of January 6, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was flowing way up at 76 cfs, the Bruneau River more than double of last week at 34 cfs, the Jarbidge at 8 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 64.5 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 4.5 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 17.5 cfs, Cleve Creek at 4.7 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.3 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.7 cfs.

