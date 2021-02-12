Joe's Fishing Hole: Wet, windy conditions good for catching fish

Wildhorse

The ice is approximately 12 to 15 inches as of Thursday with a couple of inches of snow on top, though up to six inches is expected this weekend. Continue to use caution around the pressure ridges. There is a chance of slush in isolated areas. Very little change in fishing conditions though as anglers are doing well for both perch and trout. Perch were being caught in 25 to 35 feet of water using small plastic grubs or lures tipped with a bit of worm right off the bottom. Trout were being caught in shallower water, 10 to 12 feet, fishing about halfway up the water column. Both Penrod and Hendricks Arms were fishing well. Worms were working for trout. Many perch between eight and 11 inches are being caught, though if you start catching a lot of small ones, you may need to move to catch keepers. Trout were averaging between 15 and 20 inches. The river below the dam has low flows and the shorelines are icy but fishing the pools has been fair to good using streamer patterns and nymphs for fly fishermen and minnow imitation lures for spin fishermen.