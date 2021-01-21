Joe's Fishing Hole: Winter is warmer but ice is still nice

Despite the warm days, the cold nights have helped keep the ice on area reservoirs at a safe thickness. Daytime highs are expected to continue to be in the mid to high 30s with the occasional day pushing 40 degrees. The nights are forecast to be in the low to mid-teens, continuing to keep the ice safe for the near future.

The 10-day forecast calls for unsettled weather with a chance for some much-needed precipitation. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like we will get much precipitation, just spits and spats, but every bit helps with our low snowpack. Hopefully, the higher elevations will get more than the valleys which is generally the case.

Something to be mindful of, the wide ranges in temperature variation may contribute to pressure ridges forming, causing some weak areas along these ridges. Caution should be exercised near any pressure ridges.

There is a bright spot in the unsettled weather. Often this stimulates the fish to bite, especially right before the cold fronts move in. Cloudy days appear to produce more fish than sunny ones, though this is just a generality and is not set in stone.

Due to the time of year, expect few changes in the fishing reports from last week.

WILDHORSE