Joe's Fishing Hole: Winterizing summer gear

Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!!! While the weather this week was anything but delightful, we received much needed moisture that will help provide some fish habitat for next year. All the major drainage basins in Nevada are above 100% of median year to date precipitation and the snowpack is building.

While we are in that gray area between open water fishing and ice fishing, this is a good time to organize and clean up your gear from a summer’s worth of fishing and to make sure you have everything you need for ice fishing.

Let’s talk about winterizing spinning tackle. Take the rod apart, clean it with cold soapy water, dry it and inspect it for damage. Check the guides to make sure they aren’t loose or that there aren’t rough edges that might damage your line. Replace any guides necessary. It’s not that hard and directions can be found on the internet.

Take the reel apart, remove any grit or sand. You can use compressed air or a stiff brush to remove any of the dry gunk, wash the reel, rinse and dry it off. Follow the manufacturers recommendations for lubrication.

What to do about the fishing line? Monofilament line absorbs water, which weakens it, decreases its sensitivity, and make knots less effective. Sunlight also degrades monofilament, especially if left in the car where it goes through heating and cooling cycles.

Monofilament is a synthetic material that is made by heating polymers and extruding them through a form making a long single strand. Since heat is involved, it only stands to reason that exposing to extreme heat will affect it adversely. Many anglers replace their monofilament at least once a year and those who compete will replace it more often. So now is the time to replace it. Store the rod, reel and line in a cool place away from sunlight.

Clean out your tackle box. It is amazing the stuff that ends up accumulating there. I have found globs of soft plastics in the bottom from leaving my box in the car on a hot summer day. Clean and re-organize it. Clean off your lures and baits, tightening the eyes on them, replacing worn split rings and sharpen the hooks. Make sure everything is dry and store with the rest of your gear in a dark, cool place.

Once the warm weather fishing gear is taken care of, take the holidays and spend them you’re your family. I know that after a few weeks of being underfoot indoors when the weather is bad, my wife is more than ready to get rid of me for a day of ice fishing on the weekend. Next week’s fishing report will cover ice fishing gear and basic tactics.

WildhorseAs of Thursday, Dec. 16, Wildhorse was about a third covered in ice. Last weekend it had completely frozen over but the high winds opened the main body of water back up. the lake to freeze completely over this weekend. The State Park reported a foot of snow on the ground by Thursday morning. Wildhorse was stocked approximately 50,000 trout this fall. Stocking is done here for the year.

South Fork reservoirOn Thursday, Dec. 16, the lake was 95% open water. Just the coves and part of the shorelines were starting to have ice. The main body of the lake is open, but fishing has been slow as the surface water temperatures are in the low 30s. South Fork will probably ice up over the weekend with unsafe ice. With the current weather pattern expect all ice to be unsafe for at least a few weeks and we may not have safe ice at South Fork this year. If there is safe ice, chances are it won’t last very long. South Fork was stocked with approximately 39,000 trout this fall. Stocking is done for the year.

Jiggs/Zunino reservoirAlmost dry and no fish.

Wilson reservoirNo recent report but expect similar conditions as at South Fork. The road to Wilson is 4WD only with the snow. The boat ramp is out of the water and is unusable.

Ruby lake NWRHarrison Pass is closed so anglers will need to access the Refuge through Secret Pass though as of Thursday, the roads were snow packed with some drifting. With the weather expect trout fishing to be slow to fair in the collection ditch with ice starting to cover much of it. Fishing may improve between storm fronts. There is ice in the south marsh and the dock is out of the water. Leech patterns, balanced leeches, crystal buggers, #14-16 hare’s ears, and #16-18 PT nymphs and chironomids under an indicator are probably the best bet for the collection ditch. Other flies working include the usual small nymphs, olive soft hackles, red or blue copper Johns, and prince nymphs. Egg patterns should be working at this time. Spin anglers should be using small spinners in black or olive with contrasting yellow or red colors. On warmer cloudy afternoons if there appears to be a hatch, blue wing olive flies in smaller sizes may work.

JAKES CREEK/BOIES RESERVOIR

This lake is mostly ice covered with unsafe ice and by the time this report is published will probably be completely froze with unsafe ice. More than likely it will be unsafe until after New Year’s.

COLD CREEK RESERVOIR

Cold Creek Reservoir was salvaged so that water control structure could be fixed to prevent leaking. When the control structure is fixed, the reservoir will be filled and NDOW will begin rebuilding the fishery in spring or summer of 2022 depending upon water conditions.

CAVE LAKE

The water levels continue to drop at Cave Lake in an anticipation of renovation efforts on the dam in 2022. NDOW conducted a fish salvage last week and moved some very nice brown trout ranging in size from eight to 25 inches into Comins Lake. A few of the larger brown trout were pushing seven pounds. Cave Lake is closed to fishing due to shorelines that are very soft and dangerous due to the complete saturation of the soil as the lake is drained. By draining the lake it should shave a couple of years off the re-building of the dam and cut costs tremendously. It will also make the project much safer for those performing the work.

COMINS LAKE

Comins Lake is covered with unsafe ice. Expect the ice to remain unsafe until sometime in early January. Construction of a brand-new boat launch and shade structures was completed early in November. Comins Lake was stocked with approximately 14,000 trout this fall along with brown trout salvaged from Cave Lake. Stocking is done for the year.

ILLIPAH

Illipah Reservoir is sitting at a water capacity of about 50% and this lake is mostly ice covered with unsafe ice and still a bit of open water in the middle. Expect it to freeze completely over the weekend. Don’t expect safe ice until after New Year’s.

ANGEL LAKE

The road to Angel Lake is closed for the winter and the lake is ice covered and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall this winter.

ALPINE LAKES

Alpine lakes are frozen over and there will be no more fishing reports until late spring or early summer depending upon snowfall.

STREAMS

With the recent precipitation stream flows have improved. However, shorelines are slippery and dangerous with ice and snow. With colder water temperatures expect stream fishing to be slow. As of December 16, the East Fork of the Owyhee near Mountain City was still showing ice but expect flows between 10 and 15 cfs, the Bruneau River at 12.9 cfs, the Jarbidge at 6.1 cfs, Salmon Falls Creek at 49 cfs, Lamoille Creek at 7.5 cfs, the South Fork of the Humboldt at 11.7 cfs, Cleve Creek at 5.1 cfs, Steptoe Creek at 2.2 cfs and Kingston Creek at 2.8 cfs.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0