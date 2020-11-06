Joe's Fishing Hole: Wintry weather is moving in

Surface water temperatures are dropping into the 40s and the algae and vegetation are quickly disappearing. Ice may start appearing on the edges and backs of coves next week. Trout fishing has been good, with anglers catching nice fish from shore, boats and float tubes. Expect the boat ramp to be removed from the water soon if it already hasn’t been. Fishing for perch is still good for numbers and fair to good for size. Bass fishing is slow. Find the perch and you should find some bass as they fatten up for winter, but you are going to have to put your presentation right in front of them. The usual PowerBait and worms for bait anglers have been working for trout. For fly fishermen midge larva, hares ears, and PT nymphs are good patterns to use under an indicator. Black or olive wooly and crystal buggers are taking fish as well if you can get them deep enough. Balanced leeches under an indicator have also been effective, especially if there is a chop on the water. Most anglers are fishing Penrod and Hendricks arms. However, when fishing is slow in the arms, anglers should move out to the main body of the lake, especially the south end. Target perch in just about any cove with some vegetation remaining, but as the water cools, they will start heading deeper. Fly fishing anglers fishing the river below the dam need to switch to subsurface flies such as nymphs and streamers though a few are still being taken with hoppers. Silver or white minnow imitations have been working in the stream for spin anglers, but with shallow water fish the deeper pools and runs. Anglers may keep one black bass 15-inches or longer. The lake has been stocked with more than 20,000 eight to 10-inch rainbow trout over the past few weeks and stocking is done for the year. The campground is open and is on a first come first served basis but is limited to 50% of capacity. Tribal land around the lake is open to camping.