Lake Mead to host B.A.S.S. Nation Western Regional

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HENDERSON — Grass-roots anglers from nine Western states will take to the iconic waters of Nevada’s Lake Mead Sept. 30-Oct. 2, 2020 for the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Western Regional. Recently named one of the Best Western Bass Lakes of the Decade by Bassmaster Magazine, Lake Mead was the site of the first Bassmaster Classic back in 1971.

The tournament is one of five regional championship events B.A.S.S. Nation originally scheduled around the country this year. Anglers will be competing for cash prizes and a spot in the TNT Fireworks B.A.S.S. Nation Championship, Nov. 11-13 on Alabama’s Pickwick Lake.

Finding striped bass busting baitfish could be the key to winning the Western Regional, according to Bassmaster Elite Series angler Chris Zaldain.

The Regional contenders won’t be allowed to weigh in striped bass, but finding these fish feeding on baitfish could be the key to catching Lake Mead’s largemouth bass. “The fishing can be tough then,” said Zaldain, who has fished several U.S. Opens on Lake Mead during October. “The key then is finding an abundance of fish. It is very, very hard to catch bass then because it is catching one here and one there. So it is all about finding groups of bass.