Learn about the birds of winter

ELKO — Ann Haglund will give a presentation on the Birds of Winter at the next Bristlecone Audubon meeting on at 7 p.m. Dec. 6 in Room 208 of the DCIT Building at Great Basin College (1050 Chilton Circle).

Haglund will share with the group the 139 species that have been seen over the past 31 Elko Christmas Bird Counts. Learn which 12 birds have been seen every year and the 36 rarities that have been seen four or less years. Everyone is welcome. This will also be great preparation for the annual Christmas Bird Count.

Audubon’s 119th Christmas Bird Count will be conducted between the dates of Dec. 14, 2019 and Jan. 5, 2020. There are presently 18 counts held in Nevada. The local count for the Elko and Spring Creek areas will be held on Dec. 14. This count is sponsored by the Bristlecone Audubon Chapter.

There is a specific methodology to the CBC, and all participants must make arrangements to participate in advance with the circle compiler, but anyone can participate. New birders will be paired with someone more experienced.

The compiler for this local count is Lois Ports. She can be contacted at BristleconeAudubon@gmail.com or at 775-753-2569.

