Local Events

The Elko Band Pow-Wow Committee and Elko Band Council organize and host the annual October Elko Band Pow Wow at the Indian Colony Gym in Elko, Nevada. The Elko Band Pow Wow is one of the country’s more dynamic cultural events and is free to participants and spectators alike. Come listen to the sounds of the drums and view the incredible dancing traditions preserved and shared. Admission is free. For more information call (775) 738-9251.

Everything Elko Pumpkin Festival

Bring the family to the scenic Lamoille Grove for some Fall fun! Pick your pumpkins in the patch after perusing the vendors, food trucks, and taking family photos in the pumpkin patch. Rain or shine. Admission is free. For more information call (208) 867-6512 or visit www.everythingelko.com

NOVEMBER

Turkey Trot Family 5K

The final event of the year of the Ruby Mountain Relay race series and a wonderful family outing as the holiday season begins. Runners and walkers will gather at roads’ end by the historic Little Church of the Crossroads in beautiful Lamoille, Nevada for this out and back 5k course. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com

Festival of Trees