Local Events

Event details are subject to change. Please visit the event website or call the number listed for the most current event information. Events are also listed on the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority website at www.ExploreElko.com.
JANUARY
National Cowboy Poetry Gathering
The National Cowboy Poetry Gathering has taken place each January in Elko, Nevada since 1985. It all began as a time and place where Western ranchers and cowboys could gather to share poems about their lives working cattle. Three decades later, the tribe is now a nation of Western poets, musicians, artisans and storytellers, sharing their creativity across the country, telling their stories of hard work, heartbreak and hilarity, and what it means to make your way in the rangeland West. For more information call 775-389-1713 or visit www.nationalcowboypoetrygathering.org
Great Basin Gear Show
Highly accomplished bit makers from throughout North America transform raw metals into beautiful bits which are then judged and auctioned for purchase. Gear makers, ranchers, cowboys, collectors and western heritage aficionados gather at the Cowboy Arts & Gear Museum to view entries and participate in the silent auction. For more information call 775-389-1713 or visit www. cowboyartsandgearmuseum.org
FEBRUARY
Wild Horse Trout Derby
Fun for the whole family can be found at this annual event at the Wild Horse Reservoir north of Elko. In addition to the ice-fishing competitions, attendees may enjoy sledding, camping and ice skating. The Mile High Steakhouse presents an annual tradition over President’s Day weekend. For more information call (775) 397-7155
Great Basin College Film Festival
Fulfilling its mission to "bring culturally diverse films to an isolated, rural community; to enrich and entertain," the film festival started in 2005. The festival has evolved over the years to include screenings of French, independent, short, Oscar nominated live action and animated short films and documentaries from all over the world and in-person and virtual Q&A sessions with film makers. For more information visit www.gbcnv.edu/ace/filmfestival.html.
MARCH
Northeastern NV Museum Halleck Bar Party
You are cordially invited to the most raucous and woolly wild west affair in Elko County. Enjoy music, libations, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction with the toast of the town. Each year the Northeastern Nevada Museum commemorates the Halleck Bar, fulfilling a stipulation set by its donors. is they must have an annual party and a toast with Beefeater gin. The Halleck Bar Party is one of Northeastern Nevada Museum’s most important fundraisers as all donations directly support the Museum and its projects. For more information call (775) 738-3418 or visit www.museumelko.org
APRIL
Mexican Folkloric Ballet Gala
Committed to encouraging “children and teenagers to gain knowledge, culture, and growth through the art of dancing”, the Elko Mexican Folkloric Ballet presents one of the area's best and most colorful cultural expressions of the year. For more information call (775) 777-6166 or visit www.facebook.com/elkomexicanfolkloricballet
MAY
California Trail Days
Between 1841 and 1869 over 250,000 people sold their belongings, packed up wagons and set out over-land for California. Learn the stories of the pioneers who endured the 2,000-mile trek; some seeking land, some gold, others adventure, and some for reasons we may never know. Enjoy Native American programs, visit with fur trappers and watch black powder demonstrations. Young visitors will enjoy Junior Ranger activities throughout the camp.
California Trail Days is a pioneer reenactment event for the whole family! For more information call (775) 738-1849 or visit www.californiatrailcenter.org
JUNE
Elko Mining Expo
The Elko Convention & Visitors Authority has hosted the annual Elko Mining Expo since 1985. It is one of the oldest and most respected mining expos held in the United States, drawing international exhibitors and visitors to see and learn about the newest equipment and technology in the mining industry. The Expo serves as both a professional networking opportunity as well as a community and industry appreciation event. Typically held the first full week of June annually. For more information call (775) 738-4091 or visit www.exploreelko.com
Annual Nevada Marathon/Relay & Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon & 5K
Nowhere will you get a better combination of fast and beautiful than the Boston-qualifying Nevada Marathon/Relay & the Lamoille Canyon Half Marathon/5K. Amazing views of the canyon emerge with the sun and the canyon colors glow brightly as you cruise downhill. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com
Ride Around the Rubies
See the Ruby Mountains like never before! Join us on the summer solstice for the Ride Around the Rubies. This one-day "gravel ride" cycling event begins and ends in scenic Lamoille, Nevada and guides cyclists around the beautiful Ruby Mountains over their choice of a 36-, 62-, or 117-mile full loop on pavement, gravel, and dirt roads. For more information visit www.ridearoundtherubies.com
Lamoille Country Fair
Experience the country charm of scenic Lamoille and wander among booths offering unique handcrafted items including artwork, jewelry, dolls, furniture, stained glass, pottery, garden art, quilts, birdhouses, beadwork, metal art, and many other items from local and regional artisans. Food vendors offer a variety of cuisine while the Lamoille Women’s Club pours their famous homemade lemonade. Held the last Sunday of June in the Lamoille Grove and Lamoille Women’s Club grounds, admission is free. For more information visit www.lamoillewomansclub.org
JULY
National Basque Festival
The Elko National Basque festival began with a celebration bringing sheepherders and cattle ranchers into town for a day of celebration. The festival became a two-day event in 1964, now known as the National Basque Festival. The weekend festivities were scheduled around the 4th of July weekend, to celebrate with this great Country and to thank them for accepting Basques and their heritage so freely. Experience great food, music, dance, and of course people all celebrating Basque culture and heritage. For more information call (775) 738-6513 or visit www.elkobasqueclub.com
Spring Creek Independence Day 5K
The second event of the Ruby Mountain Race Series, the Spring Creek Independence Day 5k begins and ends at the Spring Creek Marina and kicks off a whole day of family fun. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com
Spring Creek Freedom Festival
The Spring Creek Association presents an annual day of festivities for the whole family. Beginning with a flag raising ceremony and ending with the “Lake of Fire” fireworks spectacular, there is certain to be fun for everyone. Typically held each July 4th. For more information call (775) 753-6295 or visit www.springcreeknv.org
Silver State Stampede
The Silver State Stampede is the oldest rodeo in Nevada. The tradition of Elko’s annual rodeo started in 1913 when GS Garcia, the world-famous bit, spur, and saddle maker, decided northern Nevada cowboys needed a rodeo, and the town needed the added entertainment and income. Today’s Stampede has grown into a multi-faceted event, including PRCA performances and old west bronc riding, showcasing the best of rodeo and ranch cowboys alike. For more information visit www.silverstatestampede.com
Art in the Park
The Elko County Art Club (ECAC) presents Art in the Park, a two-day family friendly event free for visitors and attendees. Hundreds of vendors from throughout the west to sell art, jewelry, specialty foods, children’s items and much more. Typically held the second weekend in July, proceeds support the ECAC’s activities, scholarships and the Art Gallery. For more information call (775) 385-1626 or visit www.elkocountyartclub.org
Ruby Mountain Balloon Festival
Balloon pilots, crews and enthusiasts from all over the United States descend into Elko to take flight at the foot of the majestic Ruby Mountains. Ruby Mountain Hot Air Inc. presents this annual event, typically held the fourth weekend of July. For more information call (775) 340-7658 or visit www.rubymountainballoonfestival.com
AUGUST
Ruby Mountain Relay
Fill your fun wagons with running shoes, sleeping bags, water, sports drinks, and a cheering posse (coworker, old college roommate, running buddy, sister, neighbor, Facebook friend, friend of a friend, cousin…you get the point) and circle up for a race adventure of a lifetime. The Ruby Mountain Relay takes runners on a 184-mile journey around and through the Ruby Mountains. From beginners to ultra-marathoners, this race is for everyone. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com
Classic Film Festival
Blasts from the past are showcased when the Northeastern Nevada Museum projects vintage films, many classic films shown in Elko theaters years ago, onto the back of the Museum building. Families are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and snacks to the city park behind the museum to enjoy this late-summer series. Shows start at dusk. For more information visit www.museumelko.org
Elko County Fair & Horse Races
For over 100 years, the Elko County Fair & Horse Races have been an agricultural celebration. This week-long event, culminating over the Labor Day Weekend, now features a variety of events and entertainment, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Hundreds of horses and thousands of race fans turn out for six days of live Thoroughbred and Quarter Horse racing, competing for big-money purses and lots of potential winnings from on-site pari-mutuel betting. Evenings are filled with bull riding, bronc busting, breakaway and steer stopping and cowboy dances. For more information visit www.elkocountyfair.com
SEPTEMBER
Cowboy Color Chase 5K
Part of the Ruby Mountain Relay race series, this 5k is for the whole family! Participants leave the Elko Fairgrounds and make their way through the course, passing through “color corrals” where they’re dusted with colorful powder, returning to the start line for the finish. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com
Rides & Rods Elko Classic Car Show
Look – but don’t touch – the hottest cars, trucks and motorcycles on display at the annual Rides and Rods Elko Classic Car Show! This exciting summer event features live music, pin up girls, food trucks, and a loudest pipes contest. Saturday night events include a burnout contest, show and shine and street dance. For more information visit www.ridesandrodselko.com/
OCTOBER
Elko Band Pow-Wow
The Elko Band Pow-Wow Committee and Elko Band Council organize and host the annual October Elko Band Pow Wow at the Indian Colony Gym in Elko, Nevada. The Elko Band Pow Wow is one of the country’s more dynamic cultural events and is free to participants and spectators alike. Come listen to the sounds of the drums and view the incredible dancing traditions preserved and shared. Admission is free. For more information call (775) 738-9251.
Everything Elko Pumpkin Festival
Bring the family to the scenic Lamoille Grove for some Fall fun! Pick your pumpkins in the patch after perusing the vendors, food trucks, and taking family photos in the pumpkin patch. Rain or shine. Admission is free. For more information call (208) 867-6512 or visit www.everythingelko.com
NOVEMBER
Turkey Trot Family 5K
The final event of the year of the Ruby Mountain Relay race series and a wonderful family outing as the holiday season begins. Runners and walkers will gather at roads’ end by the historic Little Church of the Crossroads in beautiful Lamoille, Nevada for this out and back 5k course. For more information visit www.rubymountainrelay.com
Festival of Trees
The Festival of Trees is an annual tradition, bringing the Elko community together to support organizations serving the area. Local businesses and citizens donate decorated trees, wreaths and other décor which are then available for purchase through silent auction. Proceeds generated from the event are donated to selected charitable organizations. The event is held annually the week following Thanksgiving at the Elko Conference Center. For more information visit www.ExploreElko.com
DECEMBER
Snowflake Festival & Parade of Lights
Elko’s Downtown Business Association presents a full day of entertainment, activities and shopping. Live performances, games, Santa’s Workshop and a cookie crawl provide unlimited festive fun for the whole family. The event concludes with the Parade of Lights through the downtown corridor following the City of Elko parade route. For more information visit www.ElkoDowntown.org
Monthly Events
The following events are scheduled to take place monthly, though are subject to change. Please visit the website listed for the most current event information. Events are also listed on the Elko Convention & Visitors Authority website at www.ExploreElko.com.
Jam On!
All musicians and anyone who enjoys live music are welcome to join in on this monthly jam session! Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group or join in on tunes introduced by others. There's room to dance and the bar is open. Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians. Admission is free. Every second Wednesday from 6pm to 8pm in the Pioneer Saloon at the Western Folklife Center. For more information visit www.WesternFolklife.org.
Let's Dance!
From swing to tango, two-step into 501 Railroad Street in downtown Elko for a fun evening. Begin the evening with dance lessons, including a variety of interesting steps in a featured style at 6:00pm, followed by open dancing at 7:00pm. Dance lesson is $5, adults and teens are welcome and no experience is necessary. Every 2nd and 4th Thursday, 6-8:30pm at the Western Folklife Center's G Three Bar Theater. For more information visit www.WesternFolklife.org
Second Saturday at the Museum
Gather in the museum theater for a short program followed by a craft or project presented by the Museum’s Education Coordinator. Second Saturday’s are for children ages 3 to 10 and are free to the public. For more information call (775) 738-3418 or visit www.MuseumElko.org
DBA Wine Walks
Elko’s Downtown Business Association presents monthly wine walks, typically the second Saturday of each month Spring through Fall. Branching out from downtown, participants discover a plethora of places to visit, shop, eat, drink and enjoy! Each month has a theme with costumes encouraged. For more information visit www.ElkoDowntown.org
Southwind at the Western Folklife Center
Enjoy music, libations and more as Southwind and friends play toe-tapping music including Celtic, folk, and traditional Americana in their free monthly concert. Every 3rd Wednesday, 6pm-8pm at the Western Folklife Center. For more information visit www.WesternFolklife.org.