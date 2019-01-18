Try 1 month for 99¢
Canyon restroom
SUBMITTED

ELKO -- The Friends of the Ruby Mountains are working to improve the experience of winter visitors to Lamoille Canyon.

During the government shutdown, they are maintaining the restroom at the Powerhouse Picnic Area. Winter visitors are able to access this convenience any time the road into the picnic area is passable.

More information on the group’s activities is available on their Facebook page.

