Nature Notes: A tree, a bird and a beetle

This is a story of land management, starting from a good natural setting, then adding a bad manipulation to it, then adding a good manipulation to that, which then produced another bad effect. Also, as you will see, this story has no ending.
The natural setting was our southwestern streams 200 years ago when the streambanks were bordered with lush vegetation such as willows, cottonwoods, aspens, gamble oaks and mesquite trees. The southwestern willow flycatcher, a rather nondescript bird, nests along these streams, especially in thick stands of willows.
But some bad manipulations were added to this setting. We dammed rivers which stopped yearly floods, and diverted water from these streams. Native trees did poorly and had less regeneration. This opened the way for an invader.
The tamarisk, or salt cedar, trees were imported from Asia, for ornamental use, windbreaks, and erosion control. Tamarisk carries wispy branches and white or pink flowers. They quickly escaped and migrated along our streams where these trees crowded out native trees and shrubs. Whole stretches of streambanks became covered with tamarisk trees, often the only tree for miles along streams. The Colorado River through Moab, Utah and also through the Grand Canyon, became crowded with tamarisk. Tamarisk grows around Elko and along the Humboldt River.
These trees pull salt from the soil and concentrate it in the leaves. As the leaves fall to the ground, the ground becomes salty. Thick stands of tamarisk do not allow other plants to get started. Thick tamarisk stands raise the fire risk and, in places, raise the threat of flooding.
The National Park Service, and other groups, have tried to control tamarisk by cutting down trees and spraying the stumps with herbicide, but it is very costly and labor-intensive work. Aerial spraying is expensive and kills native plants. Bulldozing tamarisk stands results in masses of young shoots rising from the roots.
Loss of native trees meant fewer nesting sites for willow flycatchers. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One positive aspect to this is willow flycatchers have learned to nest in tamarisk trees.
Next came a good manipulation. Tamarisk leaf beetles were imported from Asia. These imports eat tamarisk leaves. In 2001, beetles were released at 10 sites in 6 states, and studied for 10 years. The problem with such imports is they often start eating desirable, native plants but this beetle remained loyal to tamarisk. They do not kill tamarisk the first year but damages them. It takes about 5-7 years of beetle chewing to kill tamarisk trees. Even then, not all tamarisk are killed but these beetles have now reduced tamarisk cover 50-90% in some areas.
But there is one problem. The predicted spread of the beetle was maybe one mile each year. Instead, the beetle is spreading in places 30-40 miles in a year. It has leapfrogged to other areas, helped along by unauthorized individuals. The beetles now occupy most of the Colorado River basin and its tributaries, some of the Rio Grande River, Arizona’s Gila River, streams in Nevada, Eastern Colorado and Texas. They are found along a small portion of the Snake River near Boise. Whole stretches of riverbank are becoming covered with dead tamarisk trees.
Killing tamarisk is good, right? Maybe not entirely. The beetles work so well that scientists have become worried about the willow flycatcher. It is feared the birds could become extinct as their tamarisk nesting sites disappear and before native trees can reestablish. Between 2010 and 2015, along the Virgin River, flycatcher nesting habitat declined by 94%. In the next decade, the prediction is nesting habitat will decrease by 36% along the Colorado and 55% along the Gila River.
Getting native trees to return is going to take a lot of effort and money. Miles of dead tamarisks need to be removed and native trees planted. Also, it probably will not be successful without a huge change in stream management.
Pandora’s box has been opened. Tamarisk trees and tamarisk beetles have become permanent parts of our southwestern landscape. Only time will tell what happens to these native birds and exotic trees and beetles, let alone our southwestern streambanks.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!