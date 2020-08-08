Nature Notes: A tree, a bird and a beetle

The National Park Service, and other groups, have tried to control tamarisk by cutting down trees and spraying the stumps with herbicide, but it is very costly and labor-intensive work. Aerial spraying is expensive and kills native plants. Bulldozing tamarisk stands results in masses of young shoots rising from the roots.

Loss of native trees meant fewer nesting sites for willow flycatchers. They have been listed as endangered under the Endangered Species Act. One positive aspect to this is willow flycatchers have learned to nest in tamarisk trees.

Next came a good manipulation. Tamarisk leaf beetles were imported from Asia. These imports eat tamarisk leaves. In 2001, beetles were released at 10 sites in 6 states, and studied for 10 years. The problem with such imports is they often start eating desirable, native plants but this beetle remained loyal to tamarisk. They do not kill tamarisk the first year but damages them. It takes about 5-7 years of beetle chewing to kill tamarisk trees. Even then, not all tamarisk are killed but these beetles have now reduced tamarisk cover 50-90% in some areas.