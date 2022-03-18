Nature Notes: Antlers and horns

Nature quiz. What is the difference between antlers and horns? Which North American wildlife carry antlers and which horns? Bonus question: name one more unique fact about the pronghorn, concerning its horns.

Antlers are found in the deer family (Cervidae), such as moose, elk, caribou, mule deer and white tail deer. Antlers are made of bone and are an extension of the skull. They are typically branched and shed every year. They are present only in males (with the exception of caribou).

Horns are found in the Bovidae family, including bison, pronghorns, mountain goats, and bighorn sheep. Horns have a bony core as an extension of the skull, but are covered with a keratin sheath, the same substance that makes up human fingernails. They are not branched and are a permanent part of the animal. Antlers grow from the tip; horns grow from the base.

Soon after shedding last year’s antlers, deer, moose, elk, caribou begin growing new antlers from the pedicles, the bony protrusions from the skull. Antlers can grow up to an inch per day, among the fastest-growing animal tissue on the planet. Adult white-tailed deer antlers can grow ¼ inch per day, whereas elk antlers about an inch per day.

Immature antlers are covered in velvet, a coating of fine hair. Velvet facilitates the growth of the antlers by providing a blood supply to the growing bone. Before breeding season the velvet dries up and the animal rubs the velvet off on vegetation.

Deer antlers can weight 3 to 9 pounds. A bull elk in his prime may have each antler weighing 20 pounds. Moose antlers weigh about 40 pounds each.

After the rut, generally in winter or early spring, antlers are shed. Animals with the largest antlers typically shed their antlers earliest.

Horns occur in both sexes of the bovines, but they vary by species and in genders. Horns on males are thicker at the base and able to withstand more force, such as striking other males. Female horns are straighter and thinner, which may make them better for stabbing.

Neither the horn sheath nor the core are shed, and in many species, the horns never stop growing. Horn cores begin as small bony growths under the skin. They are not attached to the skull and are known as ossicones.

Bighorn ram’s horns are the greatest of horns, massive and curled, up to 45 inches long. A pair may weigh up to 30 pounds. Ewes also have horns, but they are thinner and more gently curved, rather than curled.

Both sexes of mountain goats carry black horns. These horns are thin, sharp and swept backward. Female horns reach 9 inches while male horns about 12 inches. Horns can be used to distinguish genders, since female horns have a big curve near the tip of their horns while males have a slow curve along the entire length.

Both male and female bison carry short, curved horns, which can grow to two feet long. These horns start out black but turn grey with age. A cow’s horns are slightly more curved and slender than a bull’s.

The horn is actually a hollow cap, although the pointed end is solid. This cap may be accidentally broken off when the bison digs in the mud. The cap does not grow back, but the short core hardens and remains. The sheen on the tip is due to polishing by rubbing and digging.

The American pronghorn is unique in so many ways. It is like no other animal in the world. The horns on the pronghorn grow around 10 to 12 inches long. They have a unique shape, the horns extending straight up and then curving the tips backward and inward. The front of the horn has a small notch or prong that points forward. About 70% of adult does carry shorter horns. During the rut, contenders slowly approach one another until their horns meet and their prongs lock, then they twist and shove each other.

They are the only local animal that sheds its horns annually. Other horned mammals occasionally shed their horns, but not annually. The core stays in place and a new horn grows over it.

