Nature Notes: Bighorn sheep and mountain goat update

Lamoille Canyon is one of a few places around the West where people can view both mountain goats and bighorn sheep. As the snow on Lamoille Canyon Road slowly melts during April, people can watch mountain goats from their vehicle between Pete’s Corner and Thomas Canyon. Watch the slopes on the left, along the base of the cliffs. These mountain goats are not native animals, but their transplants into the rugged Ruby Mountains have been successful. The Rubies are the only mountains in Nevada with these white goats.

This is also a good time to view bighorn sheep. They can sometimes be seen lower in Lamoille Canyon, again on the left and high above the road, although, as in the above photo, they may be right on the road.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) introduced six mountain goats from Washington State into Seitz Canyon in 1964 and six into Lamoille Canyon in 1967. In 1981, NDOW released 11 goats from the Olympic National Park into the East Humboldt Range.

Before the arrival of Europeans, bighorn sheep occupied most of Nevada’s mountain ranges. These native sheep were killed off through a combination of large-scale hunting, livestock competition, habitat loss and diseases introduced by livestock.

Bighorn sheep are all one species but have distinct sub-species or races. The mountain ranges of Idaho and Utah contain Rocky Mountain bighorns. The desert bighorn, Nevada’s state mammal, can be found south of Hwy 50. The California bighorn occupies the Sierra Nevada and Coastal Ranges. Most of Nevada’s ancestral bighorns were probably a mix of these races.

NDOW re-introduced 25 bighorns to the Ruby Mountains in 1990. These animals were Rocky Mountain bighorns from Alberta, Canada. The East Humboldts received 31 in 1992.

By 2009, the East Humboldt herd had grown to 180 sheep but during that winter, a die-off left as few as 16 sheep. The surviving ewes were captured and transferred to the North Rubies. Surviving rams were taken to Washington State University for research. In 2013, 20 replacement sheep were introduced from Alberta.

In 1992, the Northern Ruby Mountains held 160 bighorns and in 1995, the first hunting tag had been released for this area. In 1996, a pneumonia-causing infection struck the North Ruby herd, leaving 35 sheep in the Rubies and hunting was stopped. In 2003, the Rubies herd had built back up to 80 sheep, and two hunting tags were released in the northern Rubies. In 2009, the Rubies herd had rebounded to 160 sheep, the same population as in 1995. But that winter, a die-off caused by a pneumonia-causing pathogen removed maybe 80-90% of the animals.

I talked to Scott Roberts, NDOW game biologist for these mountains (hunt areas 101 and 102). He reports moderate growth for bighorns in the East Humboldts, with 30-40 sheep now. Mountain goats have struggled but last year’s kid recruitment was good. They have not been hunted and NDOW’s 2020-2021 Big Game Status Report showed 38 goats were observed on survey.

In the North Rubies, bighorn lamb recruitment has been good since 2015. There are more than 50 bighorns in the North Rubies. No hunting tags have been given out for bighorns in either mountain range since the last die-off.

Mountain goats in the North Rubies seem not to be affected as much by the pneumonia-causing pathogen. Their growth has also been good since 2015 and the 2022 survey resulted in a record sample size. Seven hunting tags were given out in 2021. The Status Report showed 133 goats were classified on the 2021 survey.

Scott said goats have moved into the South Rubies, around Pearl Peak. That herd has about 40 animals. Also, one goat, gender unknown, has been seen in the Cherry Creek Range. It definitely came from these mountains but had to cross a lot of flat terrain to get there.

