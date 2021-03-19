Nature Notes: Bringing in non-native animals

The Great Basin sagebrush steppe, and especially Elko County, have a large and diverse collection of native wildlife. However, we humans love to manipulate a landscape and we have introduced our own selection of wildlife. In most cases, these introductions were meant to enhance hunting opportunities.

Probably the most spectacular addition has been the Himalayan snowcock, also known as the snow partridge. These birds were imported from the mountains of Pakistan, where they live at elevations up to 20,000 feet. Here, they live at the very top of the Rubies.

The Nevada Department of Wildlife first transplanted 19 of these birds into the Ruby Mountains in 1963. Between 1965 and 1979, they released more birds into the wild. The Rubies and East Humboldt Range now contain approximately 500-600 birds. This is the only place in North America where they are found.

Probably no import has succeeded as well as the Chukar Partridge. First introduced into North America in 1893 from Karachi, India (now Pakistan), they now occupy dry sites across the West. Transplants into Nevada began in the 1920s. Elko County saw transplants in 1937 and 1949, often supplemented by birds raised in local bird farms. The chukar population rose to extremely high levels in the 1960s, but recent wildfires have reduced the chukar population.