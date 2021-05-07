Nature Notes: Cattle fighting wildfire

Nevada ranching is a tough business by itself, without the threat of wildfires thrown in. Ranches along I-80 face an even greater danger since so many wildfires begin at the freeway. Four area ranches with lands bordering the freeway are using their cattle to eat down cheatgrass in spring to reduce the fire danger in summer.

These targeted grazing strips are demonstration projects, showing cattle can reduce the cheatgrass fuel load early in the season when cheatgrass is nutritious. Later, during fire season, less cheatgrass reduces fire danger. These strips run along the freeway, across both private and public lands and are designed to slow fires starting along the freeway, allowing firefighters time to put out fires before they get larger. The ultimate goal is to protect important wildlife habitat located in higher elevations and favored grazing areas.

Bob’s Flat is an area along I-80 west of Emigrant Summit. It is covered with mostly cheatgrass and has seen numerous fires in the past. The TS and Horseshoe ranches, owned by Nevada Gold Mines, worked with the Elko BLM to fence off a strip along the north side of the freeway. This strip runs for several miles and anywhere from 50 yards to a half-mile wide. Cattle are placed in this strip in spring to focus their grazing on what is primarily cheatgrass. Less cheatgrass during summer’s wildfire season means less danger.