Nature Notes: Cattle fighting wildfire

Nevada ranching is a tough business by itself, without the threat of wildfires thrown in. Ranches along I-80 face an even greater danger since so many wildfires begin at the freeway. Four area ranches with lands bordering the freeway are using their cattle to eat down cheatgrass in spring to reduce the fire danger in summer.
These targeted grazing strips are demonstration projects, showing cattle can reduce the cheatgrass fuel load early in the season when cheatgrass is nutritious. Later, during fire season, less cheatgrass reduces fire danger. These strips run along the freeway, across both private and public lands and are designed to slow fires starting along the freeway, allowing firefighters time to put out fires before they get larger. The ultimate goal is to protect important wildlife habitat located in higher elevations and favored grazing areas.
Bob’s Flat is an area along I-80 west of Emigrant Summit. It is covered with mostly cheatgrass and has seen numerous fires in the past. The TS and Horseshoe ranches, owned by Nevada Gold Mines, worked with the Elko BLM to fence off a strip along the north side of the freeway. This strip runs for several miles and anywhere from 50 yards to a half-mile wide. Cattle are placed in this strip in spring to focus their grazing on what is primarily cheatgrass. Less cheatgrass during summer’s wildfire season means less danger.
Chris Jasmine is the Manager of Biodiversity and Rangelands for Nevada Gold Mines. We visited in his office at the Horseshoe Ranch, where he told me the benefit of stopping wildfires before they have a chance to become large and damage grazing lands overcomes the logistical problems of such a project. He said the problems are having the right number and type of cattle at the right spot and the right time. The BLM has given the ranches the flexibility to move cattle onto public lands within this fenced strip earlier or later depending on the cheatgrass green-up for that year.
The goal is to move the cattle off the strip when they have reduced the green cheatgrass, along with some forage kochia and crested wheatgrass, to a two-inch stubble height.
This is the third year in this project and already, the ranches have seen results. During the last two years, fires started along the freeway and burned into the grazing strip, like the Beowawe fire in the above photo. The strip slowed down the fires so firefighters were able to put the fires out.
The Maggie Creek Ranch put up temporary fencing to create a strip beside the freeway almost a mile long and 150-180 yards wide. I asked Jon Griggs, ranch manager, about using a green strip to accomplish this. He said the soil along the freeway is poor and the vegetation is mostly cheatgrass. Planting native plants in a green strip would probably not work. He said the extra effort is cost effective when you imagine a fire beginning at the freeway and burning into higher elevation, better grazing country.
The Heguy Ranch has a strip almost four miles long and 200 feet wide. It runs along the freeway just west of Elko. Mitch Heguy does not use fencing. He herds cattle into the strip and uses salt and supplements to hold his cattle in place.
Tyson Gripp is the BLM, Elko District Fuels Program Manager. He explained the idea came from a national targeted grazing team looking at using cattle as tools for protecting sagebrush habitat. A Programmatic Environmental Assessment is now in place in Nevada, meaning ranchers can submit a targeted grazing plan that must satisfy certain criteria by going through a checklist. The plan uses cattle to improve the ranch landscape.